Game Designer
2024-02-15
A passion for fantasy worlds has long been ingrained in our studio, and at last, we can announce we have embarked on a journey into that beloved realm. With a party of veteran IOI guild members and new wizards and sorceresses of the industry, we are building an ambitious new IP for console and PC that will revolutionize the online fantasy RPG genre. If you share a similar passion for creating welcoming, heartfelt, bold, and impactful worlds, join us, and together we will write the next chapter in IOI's history.
We are hiring an NPC AI Designer to play a crucial role in shaping the interactive and immersive aspects of our upcoming fantasy RPG.
What you will do:
Collaborate with the audio, game design, programming, SFX and animation teams to define intelligent behaviours and decision-making processes for NPCs.
Design interactive systems that allow NPCs to respond dynamically to player actions, in-game events, and changes in the environment.
Create diverse and realistic NPC personalities, contributing to the vibrancy and authenticity of the game world.
Work closely with programmers to implement and organise AI systems within the game engine.
Test and iterate on NPC behaviours, balancing difficulty levels and fine-tuning to enhance the overall gaming experience.
Who you are:
Experienced in online games, with a track record of creating enemy NPCs in other game projects.
Technical proficiency is a must, with a focus on the graphical scripting of NPC behaviours within the game engine.
Familiarity with action RPG genres is preferred but not mandatory.
Previous experience working within a game engine environment is essential.
A problem-solver who is passionate about making NPCs work seamlessly within the gaming experience.
Who we are:
IO Interactive is an independent video game development and publishing company with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul, and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last decade, we are committed to creating unforgettable characters and experiences - all powered by our award-winning, proprietary Glacier technology.
We know that to achieve those goals, we need courage, talented people, and a great working environment - and we do our utmost to have all of that. Across our multiple studios, we're working on several projects. Crucially though, we're all one team. We value the work and impact that each person brings to the table, and we actively encourage new ideas while listening to your insights along the way.
We have a dedicated team of People Managers who look after you as an individual and as an employee. With more than 40 nationalities, we know that everyone is different, and we are proud to have a reputation for being a friendly workplace with highly-talented people. Så ansöker du
