Game Designer - Crusader Kings 3
2024-04-05
Your Mission
As a Game Designer on the Crusader Kings III team in Stockholm, you will be working towards the vision set by the Game Director, finding the solutions for game systems and in-game content that live up to the expectations of our players. You will achieve this by collaborating with other developers and with an ability to convey design through excellent communication and teamwork. You will also work with implementing your solutions in the game engine making sure it is balanced and working as intended.
Key Responsibilities
Designing and implementing gameplay systems using our in-house scripting language in coordination with other game designers
Writing and Scripting short narratives, and adding other types of content to the gameplay systems
Understanding our players and finding the fun to add player value
Requirements
Professional experience as a Game Designer on a game team (or similar modding experience)
Experience with writing text for in-game content in (American) English
Proficiency with scripting for game content
Deep and genuine interest in strategy games. You have played the Crusader Kings franchise extensively.
Work Culture
We are dedicated to crafting thought-provoking games that our players adore and are eager to enjoy endlessly. Every member of the Paradox team is committed to contributing their best and sharing the drive to achieve our goals, reaching new pinnacles as a united force. Creativity, autonomy, and self-initiation are the building blocks of our game development process, all made feasible by a substantial foundation of trust. We are establishing this trust-based environment by having faith in our colleagues to act with the best of intentions.
Our culture evolves through our engagements with our players and our deep understanding of their desires and expectations. We're dedicated to comprehending our players and what they truly cherish in our games, as well as their mindset while enjoying them.
As a creative force at Paradox, you are expected to have a genuine passion for Grand Strategy Games and a good understanding of what makes them so appealing to our players.
Practical information
Scope: Full time and permanent
Reports to: Design Manager
Location: Stockholm
Remote status: Office-based, with weekly optional "working from home" days.
