Future Talent:Development Engineer Material Treatment, Finishing & Blankfed
2023-11-03
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Start your career development and become Tetra Pak's next Future Talent! We are looking for highly motivated newly graduates to join us in 2024!
Future Talent Programme is a Trainee Program within Tetra Pak. We offer a permanent position from start in September 2024 at our site in Lund. You will onboard an individually designed development program for 18 months connected to a specific position and the Tetra Pak organization. During the program you will participate in trainings and job rotations throughout various parts of Tetra Pak to explore your potential and grow as a person. As a Trainee here with us, you will get to know our entire business and collaborate with colleagues all over the world. And this is just the beginning of your Tetra Pak career!
Visit https://www.tetrapak.com/about-tetra-pak/careers/future-talent
and read more about Tetra Pak Future Talent Program!
Development & Technology Industrial Base Engineering (D&T IBE) is responsible for developing, maintaining, and implementing world class packaging material and converting solutions, enabling Tetra Pak to deliver competitive packaging solutions with a clear performance focus.
The Material Treatment, Finishing and Blankfed department within IBE is responsible for Process, Equipment and Competence of our converting processes.
You will be based in Lund Sweden but you will work in a global arena.
What you will do
As our new Future Talent - Development Engineer Material Treatment, Finishing & Blankfed you will:
Be part of our equipment development
Drive technology know-how
Collaborate with our engineers and specialists
Support our sustainability journey
We believe you have
You have a Master's Degree in Engineering on one of the following areas or similar: Mechanical, Chemical or Physics (Graduated 2023-2024)
You are fluent in English, written and spoken.
You have good communications skills, written and spoken
Previous international studies/experience are considered meritorious
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply with your CV and Cover Letter in English through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-11-26
To know more about the position contact Karin Olsson at +46 46 36 3124
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
