Future Talent Programme - Junior Supplier Manager Base Material
2023-01-26
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Start your career development and become Tetra Pak's next Future Talent! We are looking for highly motivated newly graduates to join us in 2023!
Future Talent Program is a Trainee Program within Tetra Pak. We offer a permanent position from start in September 2023 at our site in Lund. You will onboard an individual designed development program for 18 months connected to a specific position and the Tetra Pak organization. During the program you will participate in trainings and job rotations throughout various parts of Tetra Pak to explore your potential and grow as a person. As a Trainee here with us, you will get to know our entire business and collaborate with colleagues all over the world. And this is just the beginning of your Tetra Pak career!
Visit https://www.tetrapak.com/about/future-talent
and read more about Tetra Pak Future Talent Program!
You will be based in Lund Sweden but you will work in a global arena, within the Base Materials area.
In Base Materials we purchase paperboard, polymers, aluminium foil, film and ink - all materials needed to produce packaging material and additional material at our factories.
We procure base materials responsibly, securing the supply of sustainable, safe, price-competitive base materials at the required quality level for our 190+ billion packages produced worldwide. In Base Materials we drive continuous improvement with our suppliers and leverage their innovation capabilities, to secure leadership in quality and food safety.
What you will do
You will join the paperboard procurement team, where senior procurement specialists manage our worldwide supply of paperboard.
You will interact also with our technical experts that manage projects with suppliers.
You will have frequent contact with our paperboard suppliers, who are among some of the largest cartonboard producers in the world
As our new Future Talent - Junior Supplier Manager you will:
Support with market intelligence and data for negotiation and category strategy preparation
Assist Key Supplier Managers on the follow-up and execution of Common Agenda topics with suppliers
Manage Key Supplier Management (including negotiations) of selected paperboard suppliers
We believe you have
You have a Masters Degree in Business Economics or similar (Graduated 2022-2023)
It is possible that you have experience working in procurement, sales or finance
You are fluent in English, written and spoken.
You have good communications skills, written and spoken
Previous international studies/experience are considered meritious
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-02-15
To know more about the position contact Candido Corvo at +41 21 729 2268
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
