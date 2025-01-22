Future Talent - HR & OHS Junior Analyst
2025-01-22
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Start your career development and become Tetra Pak's next Future Talent! We are looking for highly motivated newly graduates to join us in 2025!
Future Talent Programme is a Trainee Program within Tetra Pak Global IM. We offer a permanent position starting in September 2025 at our site in Lund. You will onboard an individually designed development program for 12 months connected to a specific position and the Tetra Pak organization. During the program you will participate in trainings and job rotations throughout various parts of Tetra Pak's IT organization to explore your potential and grow as a person. As a Trainee here with us, you will get to know our entire business and collaborate with colleagues all over the world. And this is just the beginning of your Tetra Pak career!
Visit https://www.tetrapak.com/about-tetra-pak/careers/future-talent
and read more about Tetra Pak Future Talent Program!
Tetra Pak Global Information Management (Global IM) supports the Tetra Pak Group with all aspects of Information Management. We set the Information Management strategy and standards and work together with Tetra Pak's Global Process Owners to automate our business processes making sure we run projects & services that provide the greatest value for Tetra Pak and our customers. Global IM has approx. 900 employees in four main sites: Chakan in India, Lund in Sweden, Denton in the USA and in Singapore. You will be based in Lund Sweden, but you will work in a global arena.
What you will do
As our new Future Talent - HR & OHS Junior Analyst you will:
Join a global team spread across six countries. Established in 2017, this team was created to support our HR IT systems, including the cloud solution SAP SuccessFactors.
Over time, our services have expanded to support various HR applications, becoming a trusted partner in our journey towards HR digitalization.
Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues related to HR systems.
Provide technical support to HR users.
Develop and maintain technical documentation for HR systems.
We believe you have
Master's degree in Computer Science, Human Resources or a related field, expected to graduate in 2024 or 2025.
Experience with HR processes, SAP SuccessFactors or similar HR applications is a plus.
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.
Previous international studies or experience is considered meritorious.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply with your CV and Cover Letter in English through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2024-02-12.
To know more about the position contact Margaretha Sveadotter at +46 46 36 2853 or Claes Björkeroth at +46 36 5925
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
