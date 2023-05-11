Future key person within sales/marketing/business development
Are you at the beginning of a thriving career within sales, marketing or business development and want to work on an international level? Maybe you have worked a couple of years as a consultant or other role within sales or business development, and want to find a place for long-term growth?
We are now looking for a future key person within sales, marketing or business development.
Don't miss this opportunity to grow and learn in a business-oriented role with focus on international and commercial projects! The possibility to start as Business development & sales coordinator with the aim to develop into a more senior role after your first year! A kick-start of your career within Välinge Innovation - a world-leading, innovative company in the flooring and furniture industry. Our revolutionary and reputable technologies are appreciated by customers worldwide.
A business-oriented role with focus on international projects...
We are looking to invest in an individual who wants grow with us!
You will start in a Business Development & sales coordinator role with the aim to give you a first year of learning and growth within Välinge Innovations. You will have the possibility to work with business-orienteted project within different parts of our organization. In the beginning, you will learn Välinge's business by working alongside senior colleagues in the Swedish, Asian, and US markets.
You will support our senior Key Account Managers with customer processing and deeper analyzes of key customers in the different regions.
After a thorough introduction some of your initial missions will be;
Carry out customer processing and market analyzes
Develop value propositions
Coordination and support of sales activities
Development of sales processes and requirement analysis
Be involved in the strategic work within a defined business area by influencing and building long-term relationships with producers, retailers, and other stakeholders. Both in Sweden and internationally.
Your contact areas at work are extensive, and you will work in a team together with experienced colleagues at the head office in Viken outside of Helsingborg. This position involves international travel.
You have a Business-mind and innovative mindset...
We think that you are at an early stage of your career, looking for a place to grow long-term. In order to succeed in the position and claim a future role as Business Developer, Key Account Manager or Product manager, you need to have a desire to work in roles focusing on international and commercial projects.
We believe that you:
Have an Academic degree in engineering, finance, marketing, or similar.
Are at the beginning of a thriving career with the goal to work within international business.
Have excellent knowledge of Swedish and English (other European languages meritorious)
As a person, you are business-minded and have an analytic mindset. You are outgoing, unpretentious, and professional in your behavior. You have a genuine interest in establishing and developing business relationships while you are curious to understand the technical solutions enabling the commercial success. You will also need to be able to lead yourself and work to achieve high, long-term, goals with little framework.
But don't worry, your senior colleagues will be glad to help!
Välinge Innovation is an innovative company...
We offer
the possibility to grow together with a successful and fast expanding company
a modern, innovative workplace with great colleagues
an opportunity to be part of a fantastic journey within industry-changing innovative technologies
a familiar and unpretentious corporate culture
Välinge Innovation is a world-leading technology development company within the flooring and furniture industry. In 1993, the company developed the world's first mechanical locking system for, among other things, laminate and wooden floors. Mechanical locking systems enable glue-free installation and have taken a significant share of the world market over the past year. Välinge currently has an extensive patent portfolio within flooring and furniture and more than 200 licensees, including most of the world's leading international flooring companies.
Please read more at www.valinge.se
Send in your application today!
Welcome with your application, selection is ongoing. However, we wish to receive your application on the 31st of May.
Please apply by clicking on "Apply for a job". Please note that we do not accept applications by email.
If you have questions about the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact a recruitment consultant Lisa Alsterberg at Roi Rekrytering - lisa.alsterberg@roirekrytering.se Så ansöker du
