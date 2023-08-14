Futuraskolan International Kottla - Crafts (woodworking)
2023-08-14
We are seeking a Crafts teacher/woodworking (träslöjd) to join our team starting as soon as possible. This is an 80% part-time position.
You have the good ability to create a safe social climate and trustworthy relationships in the group. You believe in each individual's ability to learn and use a variety of methods to further each student's experience and development. Through your own reflection and feedback from colleagues, students, and guardians, you are constantly developing your leadership.
We welcome you to our team at Futuraskolan International Kottla!
Futuraskolan's operations have an international focus and a strong value base, which is based on Progressivity, Energy and Respect (PER). Our vision is to be the best springboard for future world citizens. We focus on the learning of children and pupils through our international programs IPC and IMYC. With us, all children and pupils are made visible, challenged and succeed based on their circumstances.
Read more about us at: www.futuraskolan.se
NOTE! A prerequisite for employment is a valid extract from the police's criminal record
