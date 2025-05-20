Fund & Investment Manager
Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB i Stockholm
What We Do Swiftly gaining ground as Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and expanding rapidly in selected European markets, Flower is on a mission to enable the energy system of tomorrow.
With an industry-leading AI-powered platform at its core, our service includes stabilizing the energy system by enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers. By combining pioneering technology with a portfolio of flexible energy assets, we break new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, allowing clean energy to power society.
Who We Are Tech company at heart - purpose in our DNA. Flower consists of a diverse group of innovative individuals with a strong desire to improve the state of the world.
At Flower, we believe trust, collaboration and diversity are essential to not only create an inclusive work environment, but also drive career growth. By embracing varying perspectives, we allow creativity and progress to flourish.
To accelerate towards our goal of becoming the pioneering force powering the energy system of tomorrow, we are now looking for a passionate and skilled Fund & Investment Manager.
About The Role: As a Fund & Investment Manager at Flower, your overall goal is to secure renewable Pay as Produced Power Purchase Agreements from wind, solar, and hydropower - a key part of Flower's long-term strategy to enable the build-out of renewable energy and provide baseload supply to large consumers.
You'll work closely with the Commercial team to source, negotiate, and secure baseload PPAs linked to energy purchased from the Fund. You'll also play a central role in building and managing a fund structure and investor relations, while collaborating across the organization with strategy, M&A, CFO/CEO, and other key stakeholders to deliver on our long-term financial and strategic goals.
What You'll Do:
Establish and maintain strong relationships with relevant investors and stakeholders
Set up an efficient fund structure tailored to Flower's goals
Source renewable energy production projects to invest in - including RtB or operational projects
Drive investment processes related to the fund from start to finish
Set up and manage a fund governance and reporting structure
Contribute insights to broader company transactions
Continuously track and understand the business, energy market, and long-term risks/opportunities
Who You Are:
Comfortable navigating both investor relations and complex renewable energy project structures
An experienced professional with a strong track record in fund management or infrastructure investment
Strategic and collaborative, with excellent communication skills and a solid understanding of the evolving energy landscape
Location Our beautiful office is located in the heart of Södermalm just a short walk from Slussen subway station. We encourage in-office collaboration but support a hybrid work model.
Apply Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office. We therefore appreciate it if you could submit your CV in English. Throughout the recruitment process you will meet with the People & Talent Partner, our CFO and CEO.
We look forward to hearing from you!
• --
We kindly but firmly decline any engagement in recruitment assistance for our hiring processes. This includes partnership offers or the sale of recruitment tools. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB
(org.nr 559257-5558) Arbetsplats
Flower Kontakt
Johanna-Elise Blom johanna-elise@flower.se Jobbnummer
9350755