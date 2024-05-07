Functional Safety Manager
2024-05-07
Are you an experienced Functional Safety Engineer? Want to be part of a development team working on cutting-edge projects, such as autonomous vehicles? Join our team Software & Emerging Tech at Semcon in Gothenburg!
What you will be doing:
As our next Functional Safety Manager, you will take charge in various projects supporting our customers to develop safe products. These are some of the things you will be doing:
Be our expert in any project surrounding functional safety and lead projects forward together with the team and client.
Advising customers on how to work in line with existing standards and requirements (e.g. ISO 26262, and the machinery directive)
Participating in activities such as specifying and reviewing hazard analysis, functional safety concept and technical safety concept
Sharing your expertise and learning from others in our growing functional safety team
Interacting with lots of people and skilled engineers from various industries
What you'll bring:
M.Sc. Degree in Electrical/Computer Engineering or other relevant technical field of study.
At least 5 years of relevant work experience.
Knowledge and interest in safety-relevant and fault-tolerant embedded system design.
Good understanding of robust and reliable system/software engineering, including design principles.
Experience of working with electrical and/or electronic system.
Deep knowledge in functional safety (e.g. ISO 26262, ISO 13849, IEC 62061, SOTIF).
The ability to bring new perspectives and an eagerness to learn.
Nice to have:
Experience from projects related to cyber security is a good add-on.
Have experience from tech leading positions in previous roles.
Semcon offers every opportunity to learn more about technology. We have several CoP (community of practice) run by our consultants. For example; IoT, Embedded, FuSa or AI-CoP'en are some of the forums that give you the opportunity to dive deeper into the technology you are interested in. So if you're passionate about engineering and technology, you'll enjoy working at Semcon!
Want to learn more?
If you have any questions about or just want to talk to us, please contact Team Manager Mats Larsson at mats.larsson@Semcon.com
