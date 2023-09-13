Functional Safety Manager
Functional Safety Manager
"An automobile is made by and for people. The basic principle for all manufacturing is and must remain safety." Assar Gabrielsson and Gustaf Larson, founders of Volvo 1927
We want to take this Core Value promise into the future together with you.
Cab Engineering is responsible for developing new advanced cabs for our future Volvo Heavy Duty trucks.
Our team's responsibility covers End User Functionality within Passive Safety, Visibility and Comfort globally. We are continuously adapting our current products to different market demands. We work as a tight team and cooperate with the different sites around the globe. Working in this environment is an exciting challenge with a lot of opportunities in a global company
The Functional Safety Manager is focusing on ISO26262 deliveries related to the End User Functions that we own within the team.
Task and Responsibilities:
Create and maintain the functional safety plan and follow up the progress and align with project development plans.
Participate in analysis of project scopes to map the functional safety content (Impact analysis e.g., screening)
Participate in and contribute to the creation of ISO 26262 Safety Case.
Ensure that the applicable functional safety processes and methods are used during the product development.
Plan and document the functional safety supplier interface in the Functional Safety Quality and Development Process Requirements (FS-QDPR) compliance matrix.
Participate in functional safety joint reviews with supplier for concerned parts and projects.
Coordinate with other FSMs in a project.
Report the functional safety status for the projects concerned to the project team.
Profile
M Sc or equivalent.
Detailed knowledge of ISO26262 process and its work products.
Ability to manage, review and closely cooperate with suppliers in ISO 26262 compliant product developments.
Ability to take leadership and influence cross-functional team members without direct authority.
Flexible, enthusiastic, and methodical individual who is self-motivated and able to work well under own initiative as well as guiding CAB department to ensure that the standard is followed.
Proficiency in the English language.
To be successful in this position we think that you have experience from leading a team of experts, you possess solid communication skills and thrive in a multicultural context. As this is a technical position you need to enjoy understanding and analysing complex system behavior.
If you feel you are the right candidate and want to join our team, then don't hesitate to send us your application! For more information on the position contact me on the number below.
Matti Koponen Manager Safety & EUF
