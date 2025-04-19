Functional Safety Leader
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
The Team
Our team, 'Central functional safety at GTT' is in the heart of a great transformation. We work with developing and designing vehicle functional safety concepts, supporting all product streams across Group Trucks Technology to do HARA, FSC and TSC. Joint review with supplier and ensure compliancy of our development process and product to state of the arts such as ISO 26262 and ISO 21448 (SOTIF) and also AD standards such as UL 4600.
As Functional Safety Leader you will be involved in all levels of product development. From participating in strategic planning for the group, partner/suppliers' selection, reviewing Functional Safety Statement of Work (SS-SOW), initial concept design and stages of development through to production launch. It will involve interfacing with a variety of groups including electrical engineering and mechatronics engineering as well as customers and suppliers / technical partners.
You will be involved in the details of safety design, requirements review and supporting teams to do Functional Safety Concept (FSC) and Technical Safety Concept (TSC) at system, SW and HW levels. This includes refinement of requirements to HW and SW and ensuring bidirectional traceability.
Main responsibilities in your role:
* Driving the development of functional and technical safety concepts within the function, system, subsystem, software, and hardware.
* Planning and scorekeeping of safety test activities (Safety plan).
* Leading functional safety engineering activities for product development teams.
* Co-developing Impact analysis and making recommendations for inclusion of accurate safety criteria in system design and procedures to control or eliminate hazards.
* Developing technical work products specific for functional safety requirements, e.g., item definition, criticality analyses, other safety analyses, and test coverage analysis for safety requirements .
* Supporting the implementation of functional and technical safety requirements in all parts of the vehicle system design.
* Supporting the development of verification and validation strategies within the subsystems, software, and hardware.
* Developing and integrating Functional Safety standards and industry common practices into corporate processes according to ISO 26262.
* Ensuring technical specifications and other work products are prepared, and stored correctly, and revisions are managed and released in timely manner.
* Ensuring that safety plan activities meet program timing.
Who are you?
You have a broad technical know-how combined with very good people skills and a strong belief in agile methods. You have a strong ability to inspire, develop and motivate individuals and teams.
Qualifications:
* M.Sc. or B.Sc. within Electrical, Applied Physics, Mechatronics Engineering
* Knowledge of functional safety activities and deliveries according to ISO 26262
* Documented experience of working with:
* Safety Analyses at HW and SW levels including HW/SW FMEA & FTA, Performing DFA, ensure freedom of Interferences
* Specification of the hardware-software interface (HSI)
* SW/HW Architecture
* HW schematics, BOM list and PMHF Metrics Calculation (ASIL C/D)
* Hands on experience of technical safety concepts and ASIL requirement specifications
* Excellent communication skills
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities. Ersättning
