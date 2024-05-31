Functional Safety Engineer
2024-05-31
We are looking for a Functional Safety Engineer with a genuine interest for automotive.
To be successful in this role we see that you have +5 years of experience in the area of Functional Safety from the automotive industry, good communication skills and able to communicate fluently in English (speech and writing).
You are customer oriented and want to work in an international environment with different cultures. You have a strong analytical capability and structural way of working.
Self-driven, flexible in a high-paced environment as well as being a team player are qualities that define you.
To be successful in this role you have previous experience defining safety architectures and mechanisms to fulfill the safety goals.
You have experience with the creation of FSR and TSR input requirements and you can take the leader ship of the creation of the safety concepts and implement these concepts in both HW and SW.
You will work in an agile environment and close to the SW development team and both internal and externa stakeholders
What we offer?
Project with a leading customer in the automotive industry in the area of Gothenburg.
Flexible workplace.
Full time, permantent position.
Company benefits.
Frequent social team activities.
Fixed salary.
Competence/skills
B.Sc. or M.Sc. Degree in Electrical / Computer Engineering or similar. You should also have industrial experiences from below areas:
Experience with applying functional safety in the automotive sector.
Experience with SW development and application of ISO26262.
Experience with SW testing.
Experience with HARA analysis.
Experience establishing Safety Concepts.
Experience with Leading and/or Coaching teams.
Experience with Matlab.
Jira.
Confluence.
SAFe / Scrum.
Driver License B
Personal skills
Customer orientated.
Ambitious and driven.
Result oriented.
Team player.
Social skills.
Organized and structured.
If you feel that this description suits you, don 't hesitate to send your application. We are looking forward to hear from you!
We are a company providing technical expertise consultancy services and we offer you a position as a consultant engineer.
