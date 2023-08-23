Functional Safety Engineer
2023-08-23
AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. The company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in fields like vehicle development and integration, e-mobility, automated and connected mobility (ADAS/AD), and software for a greener, safer, better world of mobility.
AVL Powertrain Engineering in Sweden is now looking to recruit a new employee that will support our Automotive OEM customers around Functional Safety, in the Gothenburg area.
As a company we value your personal skills highly. Being professional is key and you always act upon the best interest of the company as an AVL ambassador towards our customers.
* You will work in the development of complex electrical systems for safety-critical applications in the automotive domain. You will be based mainly on site at the customer premises, working in their projects.
• You should have experience working with functional safety related development within automotive.
* We think that you have a BSc or MSc degree in mechatronics/software/electrical engineering or equivalent.
* You are a strong communicator with great networking skills, you are solution focused, eager to learn new things and driven by self-development.
* +2 years of experience in Functional Safety domain.
* Knowledge of ISO 26262.
* Knowledge in MATLAB/SIMULINK.
* Familiar with requirement management tools like e.g. System Weaver, DOORS, Elektra.
* Familiar with software quality and processes like e.g. CMMI and Automotive SPICE.
* Fluent in Business English both verbally and written.
* Drivers license EU class B or equivalent Ersättning
