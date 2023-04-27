Functional safety design engineer
Safety engineer will create the Technical Safety Concept. You will be part of the team ESS Functions & BMS. You will work together with the inhouse software teams and electrical hardware teams in the inhouse BMS project, as well as the supplier SW teams.
Required:
• Experience from working with ISO-26262
• MSc in electrical engineering, mechatronics or equivalent
Merits:
• Experience in battery systems or electrified vehicles
