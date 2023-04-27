Functional safety design engineer

Amaris AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-04-27


Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Amaris AB i Stockholm, Sollentuna, Göteborg eller i hela Sverige

Safety engineer will create the Technical Safety Concept. You will be part of the team ESS Functions & BMS. You will work together with the inhouse software teams and electrical hardware teams in the inhouse BMS project, as well as the supplier SW teams.
Required:
• Experience from working with ISO-26262
• MSc in electrical engineering, mechatronics or equivalent
Merits:
• Experience in battery systems or electrified vehicles
• Experience in working with electrical safety

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-08
E-post: boris.lourie@amaris.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Amaris AB (org.nr 559069-8857)
Västmannagatan 4 4TR (visa karta)
111 24  STOCKHOLM

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Jobbnummer
7708285

Prenumerera på jobb från Amaris AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Amaris AB: