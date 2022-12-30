Functional Application Specialist
2022-12-30
To supplement our growth we are looking at Functional Application Specialist with in the area of Azure Integration and Microsoft Dynamics.
Ideal candidate would have the following skills:
5+ years of experience in the area of Microsoft Dynamics and Azure Integration.
Experience of working on full cycle implementations in the areas of trade and logistics
Managing integration through Azure logicapps
Working experience on modules: Accounts receivables, Accounts payable, General ledger, Inventory warehouse, Procurement & sourcing
