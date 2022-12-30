Functional Application Specialist

Acumant AB / Datajobb / Danderyd
2022-12-30


To supplement our growth we are looking at Functional Application Specialist with in the area of Azure Integration and Microsoft Dynamics.
Ideal candidate would have the following skills:
5+ years of experience in the area of Microsoft Dynamics and Azure Integration.
Experience of working on full cycle implementations in the areas of trade and logistics
Managing integration through Azure logicapps
Working experience on modules: Accounts receivables, Accounts payable, General ledger, Inventory warehouse, Procurement & sourcing
Experience in the automotive industrial context - especially in the dealers and distributors context

Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-14
E-post: careers@acumant.com

Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Acumant AB (org.nr 559323-3991)
Slagrutevägen 23 (visa karta)
182 34  DANDERYD

Nagendra Siddoutam
naga@acumant.com
0723727501

7303123

