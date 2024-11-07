Function Test Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who We Are
In the AD and ADAS Functions Department, we are responsible for developing and delivering cutting-edge Collision Avoidance functions. We continuously improve these functions to maintain our leadership in automotive safety, ensuring the best possible experience for our customers.
What You'll do
As a Function Verification Engineer, you will work within a cross-functional team to develop and launch Collision Avoidance features. Your key responsibilities include planning, designing, implementing, and reporting on verification activities that support feature integration and deployment. This involves developing test cases, primarily collecting but also analyzing the collected data by participating in test and verification activities on test tracks or on expeditions around Europe, and finally, participating in certification and rating activities, fault tracing, and system tuning.
You will contribute to testing in virtual environments as well as real-world testing at Hällered Proving Ground and other test tracks across Europe. By collaborating with various teams involved in function development and verification, you will enhance test automation and improve continuous integration processes, ultimately increasing the quality and efficiency of the testing cycle.
Who You Are
You have a background in ADAS and thrive in a cross-functional, collaborative environment, where achieving high-quality results on time is key. You are a trusted team player with a positive attitude and effective communication skills. You work well in small, tight-knit teams where collaboration is critical, and you are always eager to take on new challenges and learn.
You hold a B.Sc. degree (an M.Sc. degree is meritorious) in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field. Fluency in English and a B driver's license are required, as you will be involved in on-road testing. Your experience spans function development and verification in a complete vehicle verification environment, and you are passionate about developing virtual test scenarios through HIL (Hardware-in-the-Loop) and SIL (Software-in-the-Loop) methods. You are also proficient in Python programming and tool development for verification processes.
We would also like to communicate that if you find yourself less experienced in one or a couple of the areas mentioned above but still have a passion for ADAS systems and a strong interest in "vehicles" as a product, your application is still most welcome.
Merits and Additional Skills
In addition to your experience in the automotive industry, driving experience in complex situations is highly valued. Familiarity with ISO 26262 and communication protocols such as CAN or Ethernet will be beneficial. Your motivation to improve and adapt to new technologies drives you to continuously enhance the safety and reliability of our systems.
Soft Skills
You are recognized for your collaborative nature and ability to work effectively in group settings. Your excellent communication skills and willingness to embrace new challenges make you an invaluable team member. You thrive in environments where you can contribute, listen, and engage with others to reach shared goals. Ersättning
