Function Owner Electromobility Thermal Management - Volvo Business Services AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB

Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg2021-07-06Would you like to take an active part into the development of our next generation of Truck?Are you seeking for being part of an enthusiastic and proud team of engineers with high passion for Thermal Management?If yes, then this is the right position for you!There is now an opportunity for you to join us in the Cooling system, EUF , Simulation & Testing team as a Function Owner for Electromobility Thermal Management.The team performs system architecture and develops the functions of the cooling system. The team also performs advanced simulation and testing together with component owners and system owners, with the aim to understand and enhance customer features. The team 's main goal is to sustain and strengthen our leading position on heavy duty trucks around the globe.You will be part of a tight and diverse team consisting of skilled and passionate people. We work in an enthusiastic atmosphere, where joy, team spirit and trust are key characteristics.Together with our friends, we are developing and testing the best trucks in the world.Position SummaryAs Function Owner within Electromobility Thermal Management, you will be a key player in the technology shift towards electrified vehicle propulsion and auxiliary systems with focus on vehicle thermal management for battery electric trucks. Your task will be to define End User Function requirements for vehicle thermal management systems, and to follow up on the validation and fulfilment of these requirements. You will be accountable for securing stakeholder alignment, feature balancing, brand distinction and platform harmonization for your End User Function area. This includes fulfilment of requirements related to vehicle performance, quality, safety etc. In this role, you will also propose and perform advanced engineering tasks to prepare for future technologies, as well as lead the work to define technology strategies for your End User Function area.Who are you?You are well organized, structured, have a holistic view and a global mindset. We think that you have a positive mind-set, a creative personality with ability to generate ideas. You need to be analytical and have the ability to propose solutions and to solve issues.As a person you enjoy working in a team as well as individually. You feel engaged by working in projects and reaching goals. Since the job require a net of contacts, internally and externally, your networking skills is valued. We also expect you to be flexible and take on work besides your main tasks.On top of that you are customer-focusedYou have a solid interest in technology and would love working with new solutions to make transports greener and more sustainable. You will collaborate with colleagues within the Volvo Group all around the world and have a great opportunity to influence our future products. This requires an open mind and an innovative approach.Preferred SkillsWe believe that you have M.Sc. degree in mechatronics, electronics, or other relevant engineering fieldMinimum 5 years of experience from function or software development within the automotive industryPossess very good skills in Matlab/Simulink and have experience from software function testing in rigs and vehiclesSolid knowledge about thermodynamics and cooling systemsKnowledgeable about of Agile way of workingFluent in English, both spoken and writtenWhat can we offer?You get an opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting environment which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.We look forward to receiving your application!For more information please contact:Charlotte Eldh, Group Manager, Cooling system, EUF , Simulation & Testing, Phone +46 31 3225285#LI-DNI2021-07-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-15Volvo Business Services AB5849089