Function Owner and Scrum Master
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-03-26
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Södertälje
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Function Owner and Scrum Master for one of our clients.
Assignment description This is a hybrid role combining technical work in embedded systems with team support responsibilities as a Scrum Master. The role has a strong investigation and hands-on focus, including working closely to the product (vehicle), analyzing issues, and contributing to system understanding and improvements.
The consultant is expected to operate in an evolving environment, requiring a high degree of self-drive and ability to create structure.
The consultant will be part of a team of approximately 6-7 members, working within the Body domain, collaborating with internal stakeholders.
Key Responsibilities: - Investigate problems and trouble reports - Read project definitions and analyze impact - Perform hands-on testing in vehicle - Analyze log files - Participate in systemizations - Drive investigations and contribute to technical documentation (e.g. SSER) - Act as Function Owner with responsibility for follow-up and coordination
Scrum Master responsibilities (~20%): - Lead Scrum ceremonies (Daily steering, Sprint planning, Retrospectives) - Drive team follow-ups, progress tracking, and structure
Relevant knowledge/experience: - 3-5 years of experience in embedded systems development (requirements, testing, or implementation) - Experience working with C++ and/or Simulink - Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering (Electrical, Computer, Mechanical or similar) - Strong analytical and problem-solving skills - Professional English
Preferred / Meriting: - Experience within automotive / vehicle embedded systems - Previous experience from Scania and knowledge of Scania's electrical systems - Scrum Master experience - C/CE or D/DE driver's license
Personal Profile: - Goal driven - Structured - Analytic - Comfortable working in ambiguous and evolving environments - Self-driven with the ability to take initiative
A background check will be carried out before any assignment starts.
Full-time. Hybrid, at least 3 days/week on-site. The selection of candidates is done continuously. Good opportunities for an extension of the assignment.
Location: Södertälje
Start date: 2026-04-27
End date: 2028-04-28
Application Deadline: 2026-03-30
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7468871-1915787". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Vagnmakarvägen 1 (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Kontakt
Neelima Gundu neelima.gundu@progalaxy.se Jobbnummer
9822096