Function Owner
2023-04-10
Description
Function Owner for our cross-functional team between R&D and Sales & Marketing, who is driven to secure the Premium Charging Experience through our Charging functions and solutions. The charging experience is highly dependent on that our functions are working seamlessly both between charger and vehicle, as well as to offboard applications such as fleet management portals and mobile apps.
The function owner needs to have knowledge in the automotiv embedded system processes, preferably also in CAN communication and the SESAMM tool.
Where will the assignment be performed Onsite/Hybrid
Education
Master of Science within Engineering 4-5 years. Preferrably within Software and Systems.
Necessary skills
CAN
SESAMM
Function Owner
Language
Engelska (Expert) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-10
