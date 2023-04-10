Function Owner

Maderik Institute Of Management AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-04-10


Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Maderik Institute Of Management AB i Stockholm, Solna, Finspång, Göteborg, Helsingborg eller i hela Sverige

Description
Function Owner for our cross-functional team between R&D and Sales & Marketing, who is driven to secure the Premium Charging Experience through our Charging functions and solutions. The charging experience is highly dependent on that our functions are working seamlessly both between charger and vehicle, as well as to offboard applications such as fleet management portals and mobile apps.

The function owner needs to have knowledge in the automotiv embedded system processes, preferably also in CAN communication and the SESAMM tool.

Where will the assignment be performed Onsite/Hybrid

Education
Master of Science within Engineering 4-5 years. Preferrably within Software and Systems.

Necessary skills
CAN
SESAMM
Function Owner

Language
Engelska (Expert)

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-10
E-post: apply@maderik.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Maderik Institute Of Management AB (org.nr 556870-7219), http://www.maderik.com
Klarabergsviadukten 63 (visa karta)
111 64  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Maderik Institute of Management AB

Jobbnummer
7639642

Prenumerera på jobb från Maderik Institute Of Management AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Maderik Institute Of Management AB: