Vice President Energy Storage Engineering, Volvo
Volvo Business Services AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Göteborg
2024-02-20
The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. Countless career opportunities are offered across the group's leading brands and entities that share a culture of Trust, Passion, High Performance, Change and Customer Success.
Would you like to combine your deep experience of Energy Storage (batteries) with driving transformation? Then we have a job opportunity for you! We are looking for a Vice President Energy Storage Engineering in Electromobility at Group Trucks Technology.
In Volvo Group, the R&D resources for the three truck brands (Volvo Trucks, Renault Trucks, and Mack Trucks) are centralized into Volvo Group Trucks Technology (GTT). Volvo Group Trucks Technology provides state-of-the-art research, cutting-edge engineering, and product planning, as well as aftermarket product support.
Electromobility in GTT, is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of making this change happening in our industry! The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development lifecycle of our electric powertrains - from advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. The function has a truly purpose-driven leadership and together we drive Electromobility transition based on cutting-edge engineering and state-of-the-art research within the Volvo Group.
The VP Energy storage Engineering holds a key role in Electromobility. You will lead the Energy storage function, a team of highly skilled professionals. The function is responsible for all Energy Storage systems HW development. The team contributes to technical roadmap and advanced engineering portfolio and is the main interface towards purchasing (GTP) and manufacturing (GTO).
Who are You?
We seek a well-established strategic leader with a proven track record of driving transformation within global organizations. Your extensive domain knowledge, coupled with expertise in industrializing technology within the automotive sector, sets you apart. You thrive on teamwork, leveraging your skills to influence and empower others constructively and collaboratively. As a strategic thinker, you excel in environments where solutions aren't readily available. Using great communication skills on all levels, you are also a natural speaking partner, fostering networks and building trust through courage and integrity.
Your mission on this job
As a key player within the Energy storage Engineering team, drive strategic directions aligned with the Electromobility roadmap. Proactively manage risks, anticipate changes, and seek out best practices, actively engaging in end-to-end business operations. You will serve as the driving force behind the encouragement of transformation and the advancement of Electromobility's overall strategic agenda. Additionally, play a pivotal role as a strong contributor within the Electromobility leadership team.
To be able to do this you need to:
* Communicate the Electromobility strategy and business reality into actionable opportunities.
* Lead and inspire others through strategic focus and reasoning, by asking bold questions and challenging to go beyond.
* Actively participate in all relevant decisions fora and especially securing strategic arguments, ensuring that roadmap consequences are well understood.
* Attract, develop, and retain professionals to also secure competences for future demands.
* Help and support us in our aim, to build and lead the industry transformation through the best technology strategy and planning.
What to bring:
* Executive management experience, coupled with a passion for fostering people development and team growth.
* Strategic leadership background ideally gained from a large global organization, preferably within the industrial sector.
* Demonstrated ability to balance a strategic, holistic end-to-end (E2E) view with operational considerations.
* Possesses strong personal credibility, integrity, and creativity.
* Excellent collaboration skills across the entire value chain.
* Extensive Engineering background within Energy Storage systems.
* Experience and understanding of the complete system and how the components' part is interlinked into the system.
Work location is in Gothenburg at the Group Trucks Technology HQ.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact:
Peter Granqvist, SVP Volvo Group Electromobility Technology at:peter.granqvist@volvo.com
Cecilia Hallengren-Aronsson, SVP HR Group Trucks Technology AB at: cecilia.hallengren.aronsson@volvo.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-03
Volvo Group Kontakt
Peter Granqvist 031660000 Jobbnummer
8484762