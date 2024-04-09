Fullstack Web Developer
2024-04-09
We seek a Fullstack Web Developer with Industial Application Experience to join a global company in Gothenburg.
Start ASAP with a six-month contract, with the possibility of an extension after that.
Who the company are and what you need to value to enjoy working there:
They believe in small teams with a high level of autonomy on how to do their work, meaning that they put a lot of trust in teamwork and their teams. They also understand that it takes two to tango, and you, as an individual, must have a strong drive to get things done in such an environment.
Working with industrial applications creates a rather steep learning curve due to the complexity of their domain, the products they build and the environment they operate in. They will offer the support necessary to create the right learning environment, but you need to be curious enough and show a strong willingness to learn within this area.
As a department, they are just beginning an exciting journey, building the next generation's eco-system for condition monitoring. Building complex products is not straightforward. It creates a challenging, fun and rewarding working environment, and you must be comfortable coping with some level of uncertainty. Being a part of something new will provide you the possibility of having an impact on our new solutions already from the start!
Since we build solutions for cloud and on-premise environments, working for this Client will allow you to engage with the latest technologies and tools the industry offers
Role Description:
They are looking for a skilled fullstack web developer with experience and interest in industrial applications to collaborate on an exciting project of developing their next generation of Condition Monitoring Solutions. The end goal of our solutions is to provide actionable insights based on machine data in order to make industrial machines run longer. They are at the center of turning the Client strategy of intelligent and clean growth into reality. The project involves developing a web application that offers an exceptional user experience and allows our users to detect machinery issues confidently and quickly.
Your responsibilities and day to day tasks:
Collaborating with their team to comprehend project requirements, objectives, and specific needs within the industrial condition monitoring domain.
Developing robust backend solutions using Golang to support the frontend functionality and integrate with their sensors.
Integrating data management capabilities to handle large datasets and real-time information from their condition monitoring systems.
Designing and implementing responsive frontend interfaces using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript frameworks (e.g., React, and Svelte), with a focus on usability and performance optimization.
Ensuring the security, scalability, and reliability of the web application in cloud and on-prem environments, considering the unique challenges of different industrial environments.
Conducting thorough testing and debugging to identify and resolve any issues or bugs in the frontend and backend components.
Providing documentation and support to facilitate deployment and maintenance of the web application
We expect you to have/be:
Proven experience in fullstack web development, with a focus on industrial applications or similar complex systems.
Proficiency in frontend technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and popular frameworks preferably React and/or Svelte
Knowledge of containerization technologies (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes) and their application in web development
Strong backend development skills using Golang with experience in database management systems (e.g., SQL, NoSQL).
Understanding of industrial protocols, standards, and data exchange formats commonly used in industrial environments (e.g., OPC UA, Modbus, MQTT).
Familiarity with security best practices, data encryption, and authentication methods relevant to web applications in industrial settings.
Excellent problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and ability to work independently or as part of a team.
Effective communication skills to collaborate with multidisciplinary teams and stakeholders.
Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment and communicate effectively.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Experience with version control systems (e.g., Git) and agile development methodologies is required.
Fluent in English and Swedish
Please submit your CV, cover letter, a portfolio showcasing previous fullstack web development work, particularly in the industrial domain, any relevant certifications or qualifications, references from previous clients or employers, if available.
For more information about this role, please contact Lisa Hutter, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-09
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Incluso AB
