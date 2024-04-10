Car Cloud Applications Architect
2024-04-10
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who We Are:
At Volvo Cars, our mission revolves around providing freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe manner. We're committed to simplifying our customers' lives by offering advanced technology solutions that enhance their impact on the world. In the Car Cloud Platform and Remote Functions department, we're dedicated to revolutionizing the connected car experience through cloud services. Our focus is on building a secure, modern microservices ecosystem that empowers the development of innovative features and applications for our current and next-generation connected cars, prioritizing safety, convenience, and personalization.
What You'll Do:
As a Car Cloud Applications Architect, you'll play a pivotal role in guiding DevOps teams and TechLeads in developing and deploying applications within our global car cloud platform. Collaborating with other architects, particularly our Car Cloud Platform Architect, you'll establish best practices and define the car cloud's overall vision to ensure scalability and future-proofing. Additionally, you'll work closely with product teams to translate their ideas into solutions supported by our car cloud offerings. Your technical excellence will be crucial as you contribute to leadership discussions and guide our teams towards achieving our collective goals. We value hands-on leadership and encourage active participation in innovation and proof-of-concept initiatives.
Who You Are:
We seek a Software Development Powerhouse with a degree in software development and extensive professional experience. Your curiosity and passion for learning ensure you're always ahead of the curve. Strong communication and collaboration skills combined with seniority make you a natural leader and team player. Fluency in English is essential for seamless communication, and familiarity with Swedish is advantageous. You should be comfortable facilitating and engaging in hybrid meetings with colleagues worldwide. A solid foundation in technologies such as Java, Spring, Docker, Kubernetes (K8s), and others used by our teams is essential. Previous experience working with Volvo Cars and domain knowledge in automotive industry standards will be advantageous, facilitating a quicker integration into the role.
