Fullstack Software Engineer working with Backstage
2024-04-05
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
Would you like to be part of an amazing organization serving one of the core areas of the Volvo Cars business? Do you have passion for improving developer experience? Keep reading
You will be part of our Developer Experience organization with the mission to create great developer experience by providing platform products that support high performance & productivity for our software engineers. For us, every software engineer and software team at Volvo Cars is a potential customer, and we are obsessed with understanding our customers and how we can help them to be successful and productive.
What you'll do
We are seeking an experienced, design minded, Fullstack Software Engineer with experience in TypeScript and React to join our team and help us build Volvo Cars' internal developer portal using Backstage.io open-source software. The internal developer portal will be the central hub for our internal developers, unifying infrastructure tooling, services, and developer documentation.
We see that with your background, you are easily up to speed with plugin development on Backstage, if you are not already. You will develop and maintain a set of core plugins for the Backstage app at Volvo Cars. You will also design the developer experience and life cycling of plugins for other teams contributing to the portal, making it easy to create, debug, test, release and lifecycle plugins.
You will be a member of an agile team working towards OKRs, team objectives and key results. You will work closely with your team to build up our development portal. You will also be responsible for maintaining and updating the portal as new tools and resources are added as well as supporting our users.
Who you are
You have a strong background in web development which includes knowing the principles and best practices, and you are an expert in writing clean, efficient, and well documented code. We see that you are proficient in TypeScript and React as well as Git and GitHub and are excellent in problem-solving and debugging. You're a person with an architectural mindset and have a very good understanding of DevOps, GitOps and Platform Engineering.
You are an excellent communicator, have proficient writing skills and a great ability to work in a team environment. We are an agile team and see that you are familiar with agile development methodologies.
You have a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or equivalent and at least a couple of years of experience as a Full Stack Software Engineer. If you have experience or are familiar with Backstage.io, including building and maintaining, it is a plus, but not a must.
