Fullstack Engineer with AI focus!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-02-05
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Join our client, a world-leading innovator shaping a safer world. Be a key player in a dynamic AI team, integrating advanced machine intelligence and pioneering Generative AI solutions that make a real difference using modern web technologies.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a key player in a dynamic and forward-thinking AI team, you will integrate advanced machine intelligence into our client's ecosystem. Your focus will be on adapting open-source projects within Generative AI for internal tools and processes, taking full responsibility for the application lifecycle.
You are offered
• Work hands-on with cutting-edge technology including Generative AI and modern web technologies
• Contribute to projects with global impact, collaborating across functions from R&D to sales
• Benefit from a culture fostering continuous learning, mentorship, and work-life balance
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
This role involves end-to-end responsibility for application lifecycles, from designing responsive user interfaces with React and Next.js to developing robust backend services and integrating AI-driven functionalities. You will evaluate and adapt open-source AI projects, build seamless integrations, and ensure optimal performance across the entire stack, all within a collaborative and innovative environment.
• Design, develop, and maintain fullstack applications with a focus on exceptional user experience
• Evaluate and integrate open-source AI projects to optimize internal organizational workflows
• Build seamless integrations between AI services and UI
• Troubleshoot and optimize the entire stack, from user interface down to the AI layer
• Actively participate in code reviews and share knowledge to elevate the team's overall competence
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• At least 2 years professional experience as a Fullstack Engineer
• Strong proficiency in frontend development with React and Next.js
• Good knowledge in Python (valuable when working with AI/ML frameworks)
• Good knowledge of backend development and creating REST APIs
• Good understanding of and curiosity for Generative AI principles and building solutions around them
• Experience adapting open-source projects to specific needs
• Fluent in English
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience with LLM frameworks (e.g., LangChain, LlamaIndex, or Semantic Kernel)
• Familiarity with working in a Linux environment
• Engagement in the developer community, e.g., through open-source contributions
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Supportive
• Goal oriented
• Social
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
N/A Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15117238". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9724240