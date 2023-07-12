Fullstack developers to Product Individual & Product Adaptation
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.We are now looking for two experienced Full-Stack Developers to join our Cloud Journey
What we do
We are responsible for an in-house solution that manages product information and software updates for Scania's wide range of products, including trucks, buses, industrial and marine engines. Our solution serves approximately 1600 workshops worldwide.
By leveraging product data, our solution supports the service market by providing reliable logistics and clean information. It enables product configuration, adaptations, and secure and controlled product changes for trucks, buses, and engines. Our application is business critical and there is a lot of focus on quality of the code, useability, security and performance.'
As part of our cloud journey, we are currently migrating our on-premises solutions to AWS. We are seeking an experienced Full-Stack Developer to join us in this journey.
About you
You are a true team player- focusing on common goals, having an open mindset and a strong curiosity to learn new things and find new ways of solving problems. You know how to organize your own work to meet set targets. You have a mindset that the coding language is just a tool to reach high business value and gets triggered in the unknown environment.
You have at least 2 years of developing experience and knowledge of the following:
• Cloud technologies (AWS and Serverless preferably)
• Source code version control incl. branching etc. (Git preferably)
• CI/CD
• Python and/or TypeScript
• Non-relational database (DynamoDB preferably)
• Angular
Our team and what we offer
We are flexible with the workplace and follow this motto: "We work wherever we are awesome". Usually, we choose to meet up IRL once a week. We offer an inspiring workplace, in a diverse team that is proud of our differences and that have great respect for the individual. With us, you have a great opportunity to shape your work and your future. In addition to an exciting career, we offer flexible working hours and other benefits such as a company car that you can privately lease, performance bonuses, a pension plan, lunch at reduced prices and much more. If you live in the Stockholm area, we also offer a direct bus between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
If this sounds like a team you would love to be a part of building, and you have the appropriate skills, please get in touch with us. We would love to hear from you!
Apply now!
We handle applications continuously so don't wait! Attach your CV (no cover letter is necessary, attach CV twice) and if you have, link us to your GitHub/Lab as soon as possible. Note that a background check will be conducted for this position.
