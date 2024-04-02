Fullstack Developer to Elvaco
2024-04-02
We are constantly growing and we are now looking for a Fullstack Developer to our office in Kungsbacka.
You will work in a company known for their high technical competence and family atmosphere and you will be part of a team that makes the reality of Internet of things in the energy efficiency industry.
Join us and shape the future of Smart Metering!
YOUR MISSION
As a Fullstack Developer in our team, you will be part of building a new system which will be used by a variety of people to manage the metering infrastructure for energy use.
We are in the process of improving the digitization of Elvaco and our customers by integrating all aspects of our company into a cloud platform. We want to provide a complete experience, from purchasing of devices to the final analysis of field data. Together with the R&D-team and a set of skilled and committed colleagues you'll be working closely with business product owners to develop value-adding digital services to our end-users.
Your main tasks:
Receive and parse data from thousands of meters all over the world.
Optimizing big data time-series.
Designing and implementing robust, scalable and maintainable REST-APIs.
Building custom dashboard solutions with graphical solutions.
Building apps that helps customers install and manage our hardware using NFC and BLE.
Collaborate with the team to find the best solution for every problem.
Our technical environment today:
React, React-native, TypeScript, Rust, Kubernetes and ClickHouse.
REQUIREMENTS
You are:
A team player.
Driven and have a positive attitude and a flexible mindset.
Used to take responsibility for your own working tasks.
Analytical and have good problem-solving skills.
Curious and passionate about learning new things.
Entrepreneurial and you like a fast speed environment.
You have:
Academic background in relevant area.
Several years' of experience in software development.
Experience in Rust, Java, C++, Node or similiar languages.
Worked in an agile team and consider DevOps to be a team mantra with dedication to test automation and other quality-oriented practices.
English is Mandatory.
Nice to have:
Curiosity and passion for Rust.
Experience in time-series data, app development and Azure Web Services.
Swedish.
ELVACO OFFERS
• An employment in a company with high technical competence and that is technically advanced in their industry.
• Being a part of a "small" company with a family atmosphere and the feeling that you are always close to where things happen.
• The strength that Elvaco is a part of a bigger corporate group.
• Innovative products and a company with environmental thinking.
• A company that invests and values the health of the employees: private health insurance for all employees, wellness contribution of 5000 SEK per year, 1 hour/week free for health care- to be used during working hours and possibility to be a part of the Elvaco Movement Club.
• Wide range of interesting career choices within the company.
• An appreciated working environment and we do a lot of fun things together.
Location: Kungsbacka
Duration and working hours: Full time position and permanent employment.
ELVACO VALUES
• We keep the customer in focus and are easy to do business with.
• We are innovative and always strive to find the best solution for our customers.
• We are efficient in all we do to minimize resource usage.
• We are reliable and we are here today and in the future.
ELVACO
Are you ready to be part of an industry leader with nearly 40 years of experience?
We are Elvaco, a Swedish company specialized in Smart Metering products and services, renowned for our high quality solutions. Our global reach spans 2000+ companies across the sectors district heating, water, real estate, electricity and gas. At Elvaco, we're more than just a technology company; we're technology agnostics on a mission. We're passionate about open meter standards and pride ourselves on delivering innovative and reliable solutions that empower our users to take control of their energy data.
Our partners, both local and global, trust us to deliver excellence and our end customers, utilities and real estate companies rely on us to shape a sustainable future.
With headquarter in Kungsbacka, Sweden, an office in Ansbach, Germany and as a part of Investment AB Latour, a Nasdaq OMX- listed company with a market cap of ~12 billion EUR, we're poised for innovation and growth.
Join our team of over 60 professionals in Scandinavia and Europe, and together, let's shape the future of Smart Metering.
Please read more about Elvaco here: https://www.elvaco.com/
In this recruitment Elvaco collaborates with Emajsi.
Please contact Johanna Haraldsson, johanna.haraldsson@elvaco.se
, +46709950595 for further questions.
