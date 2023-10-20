Fullstack Developer/Software Engineer
2023-10-20
Company Description
Do you want to work with development of the H&M API Portal and building the best Developer Experience for H&Ms engineers and partners? In this role you get to combine development with maximizing and optimizing the usage of the portal within H&M Group.
You will be part of the API Developer Portal team within the unit Integration Platforms & Services which aims at providing seamless integration Platforms & Services to boost agility and speed through reusability of APIs and Events. The API Developer Portal is the central product where all engineers within H&M discover, consume, and publish their APIs. The mission is to provide a positive developer experience when using the portal, enabling a smooth, efficient, and fast time to market.
Candidates with EU work permits ONLY!
Responsibilities
As a Fullstack Developer/Software Engineer you will be a part of a team that is fully responsible for developing, building, and run the API Developer Portal product to be best-in-class developer experience of discovering, publishing and consuming APIs within H&M Group.
Furthermore, you will:
Work with professional software engineering practices & best practices for the full software development life cycle
Translate product strategy and requirement into suitable, maintainable, and scalable solution design.
Translate customer needs into features, user stories and acceptance criteria, as well as working together with the team to solve defects, plan releases and collaborate in refining and updating the backlog.
Collaborate closely with product owner and other product teams in Business Tech, share best practice as well as discuss and motivate design solutions.
Ensure the architectural and strategic technical roadmap for the platform and be at the forefront of new capabilities adding to the product.
We believe that you:
Have a bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related fields.
Have a passion to work with both front-end and back-end development, 5+ years combined experience in full-stack development.
Have worked with API Management.
Have worked in the Retail domain.
Have thorough experience in working with modern JavaScript frameworks. (Angular, Vue, React)
Have experience in working with back-end technologies such as C# or Java.
Have solid experience with developing UI solutions.
Have strong knowledge of cloud platforms such as Azure, AWS, or GCP.
Have a "you build it you run it" mindset with hands-on experience of DevOps.
Have experience of working with SCRUM and agile methods in dedicated product teams, where the team is responsible and accountable for sprint planning, retrospectives, demos, and bigger roadmap planning.
Be fluent in both written and spoken English.
Your mindset & skills
With your business-driven approach, we see that you are excited about building solutions that serve our customer-centric purpose. You have previous experience from working in companies with many stakeholders. You have worked with distributed teams, and you know how to translate business requirements into technical solutions and visualize technical roadmaps. We believe you are dynamic, collaborative, and curious!
What we offer
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, learning communities, wellness and parental benefits, there are a lot of opportunities to experiment and grow in the direction you want. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
H&M Group is committed to creating a diverse & inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
Learn more about our I&D work https://youtu.be/veRbl9Cijts
Additional Information
Additional information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm.
Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 12th of August.
We will review and interview applicants on-going. If you have questions, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Martin Madsen at martin.madsen@hm.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
