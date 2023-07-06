Fullstack Developer Magento/PHP
2023-07-06
Top 3 traits/experiences/skills for the job
Eager to learn
E-commerce experience
PHP skills
Are you a self-propelled Fullstack Developer looking for an exciting opportunity in the heart of Malmö? Look no further! Verisure, a friendly, and innovative tech company, is seeking a talented individual to join us as a Fullstack Developer for our cutting-edge E-Commerce Magento webshop.
About the Job
As a Fullstack Developer at Verisure, you will embark on an exhilarating journey of building and configuring Magento 2x E-commerce websites. You'll be involved in implementing integrations with other applications, crafting stunning Magento templates, developing PHP-based Magento modules, designing captivating themes and interfaces, and troubleshooting integration issues. You'll also play a vital role in updating website features and ensuring the highest level of security patches. On top of this, you will work together with a team of skilled and fun colleagues, both internationally and locally here in our Malmö-office.
What you'll be up to:
* Write, analyze, review and rewrite programs to modify existing software to correct errors, allow it to adapt to new hardware or improve its performance
* Analyze user needs and software requirements to determine the feasibility of the design
* Developing state-of-the-art Magento modules in PHP to introduce new features and functionalities
About You
To enjoy and be able to evolve in this role we believe you need to have some experience of the E-commerce lifecycle, or if you are truly curious and ambitious to learn everything about it.
You have experience with PHP and it would be awesome if you also have experience with Magento or other webshops. Your skills, or future skills, in API implementation and integrations, will be important in driving our web shop's success ahead. If you also have a good understanding of Payment Gateways implementations, modern UI/UX trends, and are familiar with Google Tag Manager, SEO, and Google Analytics, you're the perfect candidate.
A degree in Computer Engineering or a related field is preferred, but if you have the skills and experience, we'd love to hear from you regardless! Fluency in English is a must to effectively collaborate with our teams and customers. Having a Magento certification would be a fantastic plus.
But with everything else aside, we believe the most important will be your strong will to learn and evolve within Verisure, and if you are driven, self-aware and dedicated you will have lots of fun and learning opportunities within this team and Verisure for a long time ahead.
About Verisure
Verisure is a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset, fast, agile, and lean, high-performance and value driven. We protect more than four million customers in 16 countries. Our business model integrates product development, design and sales with installation, outstanding service and a 24/7 professional monitoring solution. We protect people from intrusion, fire, and flood - and we save lives.
Over the past years, Verisure has experienced exceptional and resilient financial performance with a very long track record of double-digit growth - thanks to our continuous drive for Innovation, our very sophisticated Go-To-Market approach and our replicable business model for expansion into new countries. We are now supporting the business's next phase of growth with a robust business plan for value creation. Verisure's success depends on its people, and we invest in them every day. Working with Verisure is being part of an industry-leading world-class company that has a strong entrepreneurial spirit.
We can't wait to meet you! Apply today!
If you have questions regarding this position, please reach out to our Group TA Specialist, Robert Jonasson at robert.jonasson@verisure.com
Verisure is an equal opportunity employer and welcomes applicants from all backgrounds. We prioritize diversity and inclusion in our workplace.
Verisure - 35 years of delivering peace of mind.
At Verisure, we adore the sun, ice cream, and peace of mind! As the vacation season approaches, many of us will enjoy the beaches, hang out with friends, and maybe have late nights out. (With Verisure's alarm system, we've got your back when you're out partying or at the beach, etc. )
