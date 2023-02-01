Fullstack developer for Munters
Are you an experienced Cloud developer? Do you want to work with exciting technology for connected products in a global organization? As a fullstack developer at Munters you will be a part of the R&D team based at the head office in Kista and work globally. Munters provides a dynamic environment where you have a crucial role in the ongoing development and the chance to develop processes and methods.
About the company
Munters is divided between two business units - FoodTech and AirTech. In this role, you become part of AirTech, which is a global leader in energy efficient air treatment for industrial and commercial applications. We offer climate solutions for mission-critical processes that require precise control of moisture and temperature, with energy efficiency and sustainable climate systems in focus.
Job description
As a fullstack developer you will work with the new cloud platform and be a driving force in the planning and development of software. Your responsibilities include evaluating approaches, defining platform requirements, and ensuring their implementation.
In this position, you will have close collaboration with other team members and colleagues from different parts of the organization. Together, you will define customer needs and determine the added value of new functions and opportunities.
The role includes:
• Develop Web interface including front-end and back-end implementation
• Develop a new scalable high-performance and data-driven platform with high security and uptime requirements
• C#/.NET Core development
• Rapid prototype with Nodejs and Vue in Javascript/Typescript language
• Big Data management and analytics with SQL/NoSQL database and cloud storage solutions
• Develop and maintain CI/CD solution
• Implement and maintain technologies for IoT, caching, containerization, and horizontal scaling
Your profile
We are looking for a developer who want to work with us towards the goal of connected and energy-efficient climate solutions. As a person you are curious, determined and wants to continue develop within IoT through challenging projects. Good communication skills, a team player attitude and a creative mindset are also key qualities for the role.
For this position you need a master or bachelor in engineering or other relevant technical college education, and experience of:
• Development in C # / .NET CORE
• Front-end development with modern frameworks such as Vue or React
• Backend development including Node.js with microservice architecture
• Developing secure data-driven applications in Azure
• Docker and Kubernetes
If you have previous experience of working with projects within IoT, it is a plus. Since you in this position will work globally within Munters, you are required to be fluent in English in speech and writing.
