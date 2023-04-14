Fullstack developer for Munters
Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-04-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
More and more products around us are connected, digitalized, and made autonomous to give customers more value. If you are you an experienced Cloud developer, you will get the opportunity to work with exciting technology for connected products in a global organization. Join our team and take the opportunity to work with exciting technology and contribute to a more sustainable future!
About the company
Munters is divided in three business units - AirTech, FoodTech and Datacenter. In this role, you become part of AirTech, which is a global leader in energy efficient air treatment for industrial and commercial applications. We offer climate solutions for mission-critical processes that require precise control of moisture and temperature, with energy efficiency and sustainable climate systems in focus.
With an optimal climate system, we can help our customers to use energy more efficiently and thereby reduce their climate and environmental impact. Sustainability is an important part of Munters' business strategy and value creation.
Job description
As a fullstack developer you will work with the new cloud platform and be a driving force in the planning and development of software. Your responsibilities include evaluating approaches, defining platform requirements, and ensuring their implementation. Munters provides a dynamic environment where you have a crucial role in the ongoing development and the chance to develop processes and methods.
The role includes:
• Develop Web interface including front-end and back-end implementation
• Develop a new scalable high-performance and data-driven platform with high security and uptime requirements
• C#/.NET Core development
• Rapid prototype with Nodejs and Vue in Javascript/Typescript language
• Big Data management and analytics with SQL/NoSQL database and cloud storage solutions
• Develop and maintain CI/CD solution
• Implement and maintain technologies for IoT, caching, containerization, and horizontal scaling
In this position you will be a part of the R&D team at the head office in Kista. You will have close collaboration with other team members and colleagues from different parts of the organization - both locally and globally. Together, you will define customer needs and determine the added value of new functions and opportunities.
Your profile
For this position you need a master or bachelor in engineering or other relevant technical college education and several years of work experience as a Fullstack developer with knowledge and experience of;
• Development in C # / .NET CORE
• Front-end development with modern frameworks such as Vue or React
• Backend development including Node.js with microservice architecture
• Developing secure data-driven applications in Azure
• Docker and Kubernetes
• Working with projects within IoT
We are looking for a developer who want to work with us towards the goal of connected and energy-efficient climate solutions. As a person you are curious, determined and wants to continue develop within IoT through challenging projects. Good communication skills, a team player attitude and a creative mindset are also key qualities for the role. Since you in this position will work globally within Munters, you are required to be fluent in English in speech and writing.
Application process
In this recruitment Munters collaborates with Skill. Please note that we work with ongoing selection and that the position may be filled before the last application date. Therefore, we encourage you to apply for the position today.
For questions regarding the position, please contact the responsible recruitment consultants Sofie Ilhed at +46(0)13-473 81 64 or Kajsa Jansson at +46(0)8-120 97 178 Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8241". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skill Rekrytering & Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556685-8618), https://skill.se/ Kontakt
Kajsa Jansson kajsa.jansson@skill.se Jobbnummer
7658913