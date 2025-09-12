Fullstack Developer
Fullstack Developer - Stockholm / Remote (Sweden)
What we're looking for:
Fluency in Python, Go, Rust, or a similar backend language, with strong API design skills
Fluency in TypeScript and experience with a modern frontend framework (Angular, React, or similar)
Confident in database modeling and comfortable working with cloud platforms (we run on AWS, but any cloud experience is valuable)
A doer mentality and high self-leadership: you ship, learn, and iterate quickly
Experience building and maintaining production systems end-to-end (startup or high-growth environment a plus)
You bring positive, communicative energy to the team and make collaboration smooth, productive, and fun.
Bonus: passion for music, audio tech, or creative tools
What you'll do:
In one sentence: Build and scale the fullstack backbone of Hyph, from APIs to interfaces, enabling interactive music creation for millions of people.
Design, implement, and maintain backend services, APIs, and data models that power real-time music production
Contribute to frontend development in TypeScript (Angular) to deliver seamless creator experiences
Own fullstack systems end-to-end: architecture, implementation, deployment, monitoring, and iteration
Collaborate with design, mobile, and music teams to turn creative ideas into intuitive, performant features
Help shape our architecture, engineering culture, and technical strategy as we scale from thousands to millions of creators
Balance reliability, performance, and security with the ability to ship quickly and learn fast
Our tech stack
We're building with tools that keep us fast, flexible, and music-ready:
Backend: Python, FastAPI
Frontend: Angular (TypeScript)
Mobile: Flutter
Cloud: AWS
