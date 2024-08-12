Fullstack Developer
2024-08-12
Are you a Fullstack Developer that gets excited about new technology and enjoys making an impact? Then join us here at Viskan! If the fact that we are a high performing company in an exciting industry isn't appealing enough, then we can add that we are also on a journey to modernize our tech stack in both frontend and backend. Sounds interesting? Continue reading!
Description of the role
In this role, you become a part of an agile development team where you together are responsible for solving the tasks planned in the sprint, with a focus on maintaining and developing new functionality. You will be working in both the frontend and the backend-part of our system with the main goal to enable us to continue delivering a premium e-com platform, for customers such as Lager 157, Apoteket and Middagsfrid.The role also includes tasks within Cyber Security, DevOps and API-development, and for the right person with the right interest, there is an opportunity to specialize more in these areas.
Common technologies that we use:
NodeJS, TypeScript, Next.js (React)
Java, Spring Boot
SQL server, Elasticsearch, Apache Kafka
Docker, Kubernetes
You will be working independently and finding smart solutions to the challenges you encounter, but you will also share your knowledge and work in close collaboration with your colleagues, where you together with your team will drive the company's technological development forward.
Who you are
We are looking for a Fullstack Developer that will get the opportunity to engage in all parts of our development chain. We're not just looking for someone who is skilled in frontend and backend development, but also someone who possesses an understanding of the entire ecosystem, including database modeling. Historically, we have mainly used Java and SQL, but we are on a journey where our future applications are built with NodeJS and TypeScript. If you are skilled in HTML and CSS, it is advantageous.
As a person, you have a problem-solving ability that allows you to find solutions to technical challenges. You are a helpful and prestigeless teamplayer with a genuine interest in technology. We don't expect everyone to be experts in everything, but it is important that you have a willingness to learn. Since we have colleagues in different countries, you need to be fluent in English. We place significant importance on personal characteristics.
The recruitment process is already ongoing, so don't wait to send in your application!
Our offer
A company with a culture where work life-balance, personal development and responsibility is at focus. At Viskan you will be challenged either if you are junior or senior. You will work with engaged, competent and including colleagues that together have fun at work. We trust our employees which means that they have a great flexibility regarding both their work and their working hours. See more about what it means to work with us at: https://www.viskan.com/sv-se/om-oss/karriar/
About us
Viskan is a provider of an e-com platform for brands, retail B2B and subscription. We deliver world-class performance and help our customers build e-com with smart solutions and the best customer experience. All development of the platform takes place in-house, giving us the opportunity to act swiftly and to continuously respond to market demands. With us as a partner, companies can grow friction-free and focus entirely on their sales and customer relations.
The company consists of more than 60 colleagues with the headquarters in Borås and offices in Gothenburg, Helsinki and Riga. Viskan is a part of Visma Group and has a large exchange of knowledge within the group, which gives access to support that only one of Europe's largest software providers can offer. Så ansöker du
