Fullstack Developer
2024-03-29
Curamet, a trailblazer in IT professional services and CRM, presents a unique opportunity to expand your horizon with matchless skills and experience. Our expertise lies in solving our client's most demanding challenges, offering specialized IT services in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and DevOps/CICD. Join us to harness your talents, contributing to diverse teams, projects, and industries.
We want to strengthen our team in southern Sweden, searching for dynamic and driven Full-Stack Developers.
Essential Skills and Knowledge:
• Minimum of 3 years of experience using NodeJS programming languages.
• Proficiency with GCP cloud, especially serverless.
• Familiarity with Docker.
• Knowledge of Event-Driven Architecture.
• Minimum of 1 year of experience using Postgres database.
• Understanding of authentication, authorization, and related technologies (sessions, API tokens, JWTs, Auth0, etc.)
• Proficient in automated testing (unit and integration testing, performance testing, and benchmarking)
Profile Summary:
Your responsibilities will encompass:
• Demonstrating exceptional communication skills, fostering collaboration within the team and across functions.
• Collaborating with the DevOps team to identify technical and functional product needs and priorities.
• Participating in Agile DevOps planning, design, development, testing, and release of new capabilities and features, focusing on release and post-production support.
• Planning, deploying, and maintaining critical business applications alongside professionals in production and non-production cloud environments.
• Experience in providing remote data via REST and JSON.
• Understanding of continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD).
• Overseeing developing, maintaining, and enhancing extensive automated cloud infrastructure to optimize continuous testing, deployment, and delivery.
• Assisting in the selection of telemetry tools for the ideal DevOps environment.
• Proficiency in working with Microservices Frameworks such as Node.js.
• Excellent teamwork skills coupled with a problem-solving attitude.
• A track record of 3 - 6 years of relevant experience.
Additional Skills Preferred for Full-Stack Developers:
• Experience with front-end frameworks (React, Vue, Angular).
• Familiarity with Kubernetes.
• Knowledge of Domain Driven Design.
• Knowledge of JSON Schema.
• Top of Form
Embrace this chance to be part of Curamet and help shape the future of IT solutions. Join us and deliver innovation that matters.
