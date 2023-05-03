Fullstack developer
Nrlyze AB / Datajobb / Botkyrka Visa alla datajobb i Botkyrka
2023-05-03
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Huddinge
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nrlyze AB i Botkyrka
Nrlyze
We are a tech startup with the vision to eliminate all energy waste in the real estate sector. We do this in the most non-bullshit-way by measuring, analysing and optimizing the installed systems.
Nrlyze has been running since end of 2020 and the customer base is continuing to increase. Now is the time to extend the team with a full stack developer.
The role
This is an opportunity for a software developer to join us in the most exiting phase. A role for somebody who is ready to drive, influence and take responsibility for a wide range of technologies. This spans all the way from database to user interface.
Some examples of exciting challenges to come
Improve and develop how we present large amounts of data, fast and pedagogically through graphs and 3D models.
Drive strategical decisions of architecture and cloud infrastructure when the user base and data volume is growing rapidly.
Continued development of new and existing API integrations for external data providers and consumers
Continued development of our portal with React frontend and python backend.
Continued development of our internal development and monitoring tools.
You
We expect that you have a few years of experience with developing and running web applications. You are expected to be self-sustained, come with your own initiatives and take full responsibility for the progression of our software solution.
It's a bonus but not a must if you are located in Stockholm. Nrlyze office is located at Medborgarplatsen on Södermalm and you need to be present there regularly. Work is performed both from there and remote.
Misc
Start date to be agreed
Working hours are flexible 40h/w
Opportunity to take part in our warrant/stock option program
We do not look for help from recruitment consultants/agencies
Questions? Contact CTO Christian on christian@nrlyze.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-02
E-post: christian@nrlyze.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nrlyze AB
(org.nr 559238-9653)
Örnbergsvägen 14 A (visa karta
)
146 40 TULLINGE Jobbnummer
7728801