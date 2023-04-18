Full-Time Pastor At Nccc Stockholm
Nordic Chinese Christian Church In Stockholm / Prästjobb / Stockholm Visa alla prästjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordic Chinese Christian Church In Stockholm i Stockholm
Nordic Chinese Christian Church (NCCC) is a non-denominational Chinese Christian Church with branches located throughout the Nordic region. Our mission is dedicated to spreading the gospel to people with Chinese cultural background and engaged in cross-cultural evangelism.
NCCC Stockholm, one of NCCC branches with 38-years history, supports one another in building up the body of Christ. We currently have two pastors and approximately 200 adult members from various age groups, backgrounds, and languages, including children, scholars, new immigrants, elderly Chinese immigrants, and second-generation Nordic Chinese. Our congregation commonly uses Mandarin, Cantonese, English, and Swedish.
We are currently seeking a full-time pastor who is called by God, willing to devote himself to pastoral ministry in the Nordic region, and shepherding the flock at our church.
Qualifications:
Formally recognized theological education
5+ years of pastoral experience and a strong spiritual background
Bachelor's degree in theology, master's degree or higher, and ordained pastors are preferred
Strong language abilities including preaching in Mandarin, and communication with Cantonese and English. Scandinavian languages are preferred.
Agreed & aligned with our organization's theological principles and constitution of our church, and a burden for shepherding the flock in the Nordic region
Cross-cultural ministry experience, including the ability to shepherd groups from different language and cultural backgrounds
Mature character, servant-hearted, humble, and able to establish good relationships and work with people of different gifts
Responsibilities:
Leading and organizing Sunday worship services, including preaching, administering the sacraments of communion and baptism, and enhancing the worship and spiritual growth within our church
Providing gospel-centered teaching and discipleship training, leading various fellowship groups, and promoting the spiritual growth and prosperity of believers
Equipping various co-workers, such as deacons, worship teams, Bible study leaders, and care teams, to develop their talents and abilities to build up the church together
Spreading the gospel, caring for and counseling those in need, preparing initial faith/baptism classes for seekers, expanding the borders of God's kingdom, and increasing the influence of the gospel
Participating in joint ministries of other Nordic churches, including occasional travel to neighboring cities for preaching, caring, participating in mission activities, and strengthening cooperation and communication with other Christians
Besides mentioned above, participate in church-related other services and ministries
We offer:
Compensation that complies with Swedish employment policies, including salary, vacation, and insurance
Continuing education, including financial support for further study and relevant training and resources
Community support to help you adapt to the local culture and life, and to solve practical problems
If you meet the qualifications and are interested in this position, please submit your resume to email: recruit@stockholm.nccc.se
For more information of our church, please visit our website http://stockholm.nccc.se/nccc/homepage.jsp.
Sincerely,
The Recruitment Team. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-18
E-post: recruit@stockholm.nccc.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Full-Time Pastor". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordic Chinese Christian Church In Stockholm
, http://stockholm.nccc.se/nccc/homepage.jsp
Bjälbogatan 28 B (visa karta
)
118 66 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7674250