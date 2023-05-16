Full-stack Utvecklare
2023-05-16
SMRT Systems is looking for a talented full stack programmer to join our growing team. As a full-stack programmer at SMRT, you will work on developing and improving our cloud-based business management platform designed specifically for dry cleaners. You will be working with a team of experienced developers to create and enhance features that empower our customers to improve their business operations, reduce costs, and increase revenue.
We are looking for an individual who is passionate about technology and who has experience with the latest web development tools and techniques. The ideal candidate will have experience with a variety of programming languages and will be able to work collaboratively with other developers and stakeholders to create high-quality software.
Responsibilities:
Develop and maintain front-end and back-end features for SMRT Systems.
Collaborate with other developers to design, implement, and test software.
Write clean, well-designed, and efficient code.
Participate in code reviews to ensure high quality and maintainable code.
Troubleshoot and debug issues in software
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in computer science or a related field
Proficiency in object-oriented programming
At least 2 years of professional experience with frontend development (preferably with React.js)
At least 2 years of professional experience with HTTP backend development (Python, PHP, Ruby, Node.js etc)
Familiarity with relational databases and SQL
Strong problem-solving and analytical skills
Excellent communication and teamwork skills
At SMRT, we are committed to diversity and inclusivity. We encourage applications from women and individuals from underrepresented backgrounds.
Benefits:
Competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package
Opportunities for career growth and development
Collaborative and innovative work environment
Flexible work schedule
Work with a diverse and talented team.
Join SMRT Systems and help us revolutionize the dry cleaning industry with powerful software. Apply today and take your career to new heights!
