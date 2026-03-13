Full-stack Engineer
Flightradar24 is one of the most successful growth-stage tech companies in Stockholm. Each month more than 50 million aviation enthusiasts visit Flightradar24 (app/website) and our Commercial services team has many of the biggest names in aviation on its customer list.
We are looking for a senior full-stackt engineer to join one of our cross-functional product teams. You'll help build and evolve web products at global scale. Working closely with product and design to ship features that matters to users.
This is a product role, not a hand-off pipeline. You will help to shape what we build, not just how it is implemented.
Note that this position requires that you are able to work in Stockholm, Sweden. Relocation is not offered for this role.
What you'll do
Own outcomes with your product team. Collaborate with your team to understand user problems and shape solutions.
Build and evolve web products in PHP (Laravel) and Vue using modern engineering practices.
Ship iteratively. Release, measure, learn, and refine.
Create tools and dashboards with user feedback to guide decisions.
Improve reliability and performance for products used by millions globally.
Contribute to a culture of clear code, constructive reviews, and shared responsibility for what we ship.
Evolve our platform/tooling (Docker, CI/CD) to keep delivery smooth and predictable.
Who you are
You're a senior engineer who enjoys building products and learning about users, not just ship features.
You have strong experience with:
Laravel (or similar modern PHP frameworks)
Vue.js or modern frontend tooling
Typescript and node
RESTful APIs and backend architecture
Relational databases such as MySQL/MariaDB/Postgres
Writing maintainable, well-tested code
You don't need to be an expert in everything, but you enjoy moving across the stack when it helps the product.
Bonus points if you've worked with:
Docker, CI/CD, Terraform
Observability and performance tooling
Experimentation / Feature flags
Horizontal scaling
And you are someone who:
Cares about users and likes understanding the "why" behind what we build
Uses data and feedback to guide technical decisions
Enjoys collaborating in cross-functional teams
Takes ownership and drives work end-to-end
About Flightradar24
Flightradar24 is the leading flight tracking and aviation data provider, leveraging the world's largest ADS-B network. Our B2C platform serves millions, while our B2B solutions empower airlines, airports, and aviation stakeholders with essential operational insights.
All this is made possible thanks to our globally distributed network of 55,000+ radio receivers that feed real-time aircraft data into the Flightradar24 platform. Over a billion database entries are added each month and we are processing several years of historical data totalling many terabytes. Our proprietary flight tracking data is industry leading and even investigative government agencies from around the world rely on it for aviation accident investigations.
Benefits of working at Flightradar24 include:
Opportunity to impact a service with millions of end users from all around the world
Contribute to the value which Flightradar24 creates both for B2C and B2B but also for humanity.
Modern office in the heart of beautiful downtown Stockholm, Sweden
Being part of a diverse team
