Full-stack Developers
Senior Full Stack Developer - Two Consultants Wanted
We are looking for two highly skilled and motivated Senior Full Stack Developers who are passionate about creating customer value and delivering end-to-end technical solutions. This role involves working across the full development lifecycle - from understanding business needs and exploring solutions to building, deploying, and continuously improving digital products.
You will contribute with deep technical expertise, collaborate in cross-functional teams, and apply agile and DevOps principles to build scalable, modern applications. Strong communication skills and a collaborative mindset are essential, as you'll be working in a global environment.
Required Skills:
Solid experience in Java and Spring Framework
Proven ability to develop and maintain APIs
Hands-on experience with cloud platforms such as AWS or Azure
Familiarity with agile methodologies and DevOps practices
Excellent communication skills in English, both spoken and written
Ability to collaborate effectively in international and distributed teams
Preferred Qualifications:
Knowledge of JavaScript or TypeScript
Experience with React or other modern front-end frameworks
A proactive approach to learning new technologies and staying updated with industry trends
A problem-solving mindset and a drive to improve development efficiency
We're looking for team players who are adaptable, innovative, and eager to make a meaningful impact through technology.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
