Full-Stack Developer to Product Adaptation

Join us now!
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements.
We are looking for a Full-Stack Developer to join our Product Adaptation team. You will be part of our agile team that values collaboration and social interaction.
The team and our responsibilities
We are responsible for an in-house solution that manages software updates and rebuilds for almost all Scania products - trucks, buses, and industrial and marine engines, used by approximately 1600 workshops around the world. Our application is business-critical and there is a lot of focus on the quality of the code, useability, security, and performance.
We are a group of 19 people, 3 teams with a different focus, consisting of Developers, a Service Responsible, a Test Engineer, a Solution Architect, and a Manager.
What will you do together with the team?
The goal is to continue developing our solution in the most suitable cloud services to take advantage of serverless and the latest AWS technology. You will be an important person to help us reach our goal. We work tightly with businesses to find solutions together. We do pair programming, code reviews, demos, and tests. Our system has many integrations with other systems at Scania and is mainly developed in AngularJS/Angular and .NET framework C#, with some components already transferred to AWS using CloudFormation, DynamoDB, Lambda (TypeScript) and Gitlab for CI/CD.
What you bring
To succeed in this role, you need at least a few years of experience and knowledge of the following:
* Angular / TypeScript
* REST
* Git and/or Gitlab (CI/CD)
* AWS (especially serverless architecture)
* Node.js
* NoSQL (DynamoDB)
It is meritorious but not mandatory if you also have experience with:
* .NET Core or .NET Framework, C#
* SQL (T-SQL)
* IaC
Knowledge of object-oriented programming, design patterns, and unit tests is also a merit. You have a degree in IT, Computer Science, Engineering, or equivalent experience, and are fluent in English.
You are a true team player - focusing on common goals, have an open mindset, strong curiosity to learn new things, find new ways of solving problems, and know how to organize your work to meet set targets. You appreciate the continuous exchange of knowledge and seek constant improvement.
If you are interested and feel that you have a fair share of what is mentioned above, please apply!
What we offer
We offer an inspiring diverse workplace with great respect for the individual, where you have great opportunities to shape your work and your future. Your personal and professional development is essential and something we encourage and support.
We are flexible with the workplace, with a hybrid approach, you work from home most of the week and we meet on Tuesdays in the office, as it is today. Of course, we are flexible in case we need to meet other days at the office.
In addition to career and development opportunities and flexibility, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, an occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
If this sounds interesting to you, send an application and if you have a GitHub/Lab, please include the link. We would love to hear from you!
Selections and interviews will start after the vacation period (week 33). Please apply no later than 2024-08-19.
Your application should include a CV and degree certificate. Instead of a cover letter, please answer the questions stated when you submit your application. A background check might be conducted for this position.
