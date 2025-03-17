Full Stack Software Developer | Aircraft Weight & Balance Software Speci...
2025-03-17
A unique career
Looking for a unique career that combines cutting-edge software development with the exciting world of aviation? Look no further! Our company is at the forefront of the industry, developing top-of-the-line software systems and applications for the aviation industry.
As an employee of DynamicSource, you'll have the opportunity to work on projects that directly impact the safety and efficiency of the aviation industry. You'll collaborate with experts in the field to develop software that helps pilots, airlines, and aviation companies streamline their operations and maximize their efficiency.
But what sets this career apart from others in the software development industry? For starters, you'll have the chance to work with cutting-edge technologies and platforms specifically designed for the aviation industry. You'll develop a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities that come with developing software for one of the most safety-conscious industries out there, and you'll be at the forefront of developing new solutions to address these challenges.
Additionally, you'll have the chance to work with a highly skilled and passionate team of professionals who share your commitment to excellence and innovation. You'll be surrounded by individuals who are passionate about aviation and software development, and who are constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible.
So if you're looking for a career that combines your love of technology with your passion for aviation, look no further. Join our team and be a part of a truly unique and exciting industry that is shaping the future of air travel.
More information about DynamicSource is available at: https://www.dynamicsource.se/
Your Job
Software system developer/project manager with a focus on Aircraft Weight & Balance Software
Front- and backend system development in various software languages
Designing, prototyping and implementing new features in an existing code base
Organise and prioritize your tasks to meet deadlines
Work with minimal supervision both remotely and in our Stockholm, Sweden office.
Full lifecycle application development
Software testing and quality assurance
Support, maintain and document software functionality
Flexibility to adapt and be responsive to customer driven change requirements
Integrate software with existing systems
Identify, evaluate and implement new technologies
Continuous performance tuning, optimization and improvement of the existing code base
You are a passionate and highly skilled software developer that will design, develop, test, support and install software solutions mainly for the aviation industry. You have experience in building secure, high-quality and innovative software in compliance with coding standards and technical design. We are ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certified, and we maintain high standards for structured and methodical work.
Skills
Must have
JavaScript
Core Modern JavaScript/TypeScript, asynchronous programming (Promises, async/await)
Front-End React, Webpack
PHP Core: Fundamentals, OOP, error handling, PHP 7/8 features
Framework: Laminas, Symfony
Databases Relational (MySQL, MariaDB)
DevOps and Deployment Containerization (Docker)
Cloud services (AWS)
API Development RESTful APIs, JSON, GraphQL (optional but increasingly valuable)
GIT
Experience with test-driven development and current coding standards
Excellent communication skills in English.
Highly self-organised and disciplined / experience with remote work
Project management skills
Good to have
Swift / Objective-C
Rust
Experience with highly secure network communications.
Experience with releasing apps on App Store
Experience with planning releases and release cycles
Bonus points
Neural networks, machine learning and implement AI routines
Interest in aviation
More
For this position, the Hybrid work model applies where you are expected to be at our office in Stockholm at least 2 days per week. The DynamicSource team is located in the greater Stockholm area.
DynamicSource visit customers and participate in industry events (e.g. forums and product expos) and world wide travel may be required. Ersättning
