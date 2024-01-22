Full Stack Software Developer
2024-01-22
At Jeppesen's office in central Gothenburg you will work in a one-of-a-kind software development organization with solutions that make a real difference to people around the world. You will be working in an agile learning organization, surrounded by a team of talented, creative and dedicated colleagues. You will learn and broaden your perspective by working with 400 professionals from more than 30 different nations, but also be part of a global organization allowing for collaboration with customers and colleagues across the world. Most importantly, you will be expected to make a difference.
We're looking for a talented Full Stack Software Developer who is as passionate about crafting robust applications as they are about extending the platform necessary to deploy them.
• *About the Role**
We are a small, cross-functional team on a mission to transform our organization's processes to be cloud-native.
In this role, you will develop services supporting our flagship product, define solutions that change how customers interact with our software, and build tools and applications to improve both internal and external
company processes, all within a cloud environment backed by Kubernetes. You will interface with all layers of our organization, including Sales, Support, Software Development, and Customer Solutions, in order to define the future of our cutting-edge SaaS solution. At the forefront of our company, you will also work closely with the Cloud Enablement team.
Position Responsibilities:
• Develop and maintain web applications with a focus on user experience using React.js.
• Design, build, and integrate REST APIs and other backend services.
• Work closely with UX designers, the Cloud Enablement Team, and Portfolio to shape our SaaS solution.
• Embrace continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) pipelines and contribute to the maintenance of infrastructure-as-code.
• Utilise containerisation tools like Docker and orchestration with Kubernetes to improve scalability and manage microservices.
• *Why You'll Love This Role**
• Full-time position based in the center of Gothenburg.
• Collaborative team environment where creativity and innovation are valued.
• Opportunity to work on a wide range of interesting projects in different domains.
• Support for professional development, including courses and conferences.
• A culture that emphasizes work-life balance.
Required Qualifications:
• Experience with React.js and a proficient understanding of one or more server-side languages, particularly Python.
• Solid grasp of software engineering principles and clean code practices.
• Experience with DevOps tools and methodologies.
• Familiarity with containerisation and orchestration tools, especially Kubernetes and Docker.
• Hands-on experience with cloud environments and tools, including deployment, operations, and monitoring.
• Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work collaboratively or independently.
• Fluency in English.
Employer is willing to sponsor applicants for employment visa status.
Preferred Qualifications:
• A degree in computer science or equivalent job experience.
Are you looking to grow your career in a supportive and forward-thinking environment? Apply now to become part of our vibrant and dedicated team.
Please apply by sending your CV in English.
Relocation: This position does not offer relocation sponsoring.
Join us if you want to:
• Get professional skills development with our virtual learning tools and platforms (Digital Campus, LinkedIn Learning, Degreed, EdX, Enterprise Mentoring, and Communities of Excellence & Practice)
• Broaden your experience in international projects, technical workshops and hackathons
• Enjoy additional days off for Christmas break (December 24th-January 1st)
• Participate in employee recognition program (Boeing PridePoints)
Have Private Medical Insurance (Skandia)
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
