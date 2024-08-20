Full stack .NET Developer in Technology Sub Custody
2024-08-20
Do you want to work on developing digital services for the future and challenge the traditional ways banks operate? Are you an experienced .NET Developer who wants to take you next step in your career? This might be the right role for you!
About the role:
You will be developing and maintaining SEB's Nordic Sub Custody offering that serves our clients consisting of banks, global custodians and international CSD's with Settlement, Safekeeping and Asset Servicing to enable them to invest in Nordic securities. Cross collaboration and interaction with other SEB teams and stakeholders with focus on accuracy and timely delivery are the essence of our daily work. Your everyday work will have an international approach as the members of our Sub Custody Tribe are located in Stockholm and Riga.
As a full stack .Net Developer you will:
• Develop REST APIs using .NET Core, frontend with Angular
• Design, develop, support and maintain new and existing solutions
• Analyze business requirements
• Drive and improve good practices in the team
• Adhere to common standards in development and maintenance
• Investigate new technologies and tools
• Support effective way of working and proactively share knowledge with your team
• Create and update system / solution documentation
• Take part in testing and test automation journey
To thrive in this role, we believe you have:
• Work experience in developing .NET applications (writing efficient and maintainable code) using .NET Core, C#, Angular, REST API's and microservice integration
• Experience with data storage (any database: Oracle, MySQL, MS SQL, etc.)
• Knowledge or/and experience in CI/CD (DevOps continuous integration/continuous delivery)
• You are familiar with unit testing (experience in xUnit framework would be an advantage)
• Experience and/or knowledge to apply IT Security requirements for both frontend and backend development
• You feel confident or wish to acquire knowledge in cloud technology or/and containerization
• You are a hands-on team player who is willing to share knowledge, has great communication skills, understands business' requirements and collaborates well in a multicultural environment
• Fluent in English (written & spoken)
Ready to join?
Attach your CV and a personal letter describing yourself and how you can contribute to the team. Since we review applications and select potential candidates on a continuous basis, send your application as soon as possible.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
