Full stack Engineer
2022-12-13
Building SDKs for in-house consumption
Developing automation tools for code generation
YOUR PROFILE
You have at least 2 years engineering experience. We'll be most interested in hearing about what you've built, and what drove you to take the decisions that you made.
Confidence with at least one functional language and comfort with several others. We believe that functional programming may improve maintainability and development time.
A strong affinity for relational databases and data modelling. We believe that data is king and having a sound data model is what we believe is the key to our success.
Fluent in English, since this is our corporate language.
To be successful in this role you are a person that feels strong responsibility for making things happen. You are creative and have a great desire to learn and listen to others' ideas with an open mind in order to find the right solution.
BOOZT PERKS
Great personal and internal career development.
Autonomy. We want to trust you and your decisions.
A culture that incorporates our values of trust, freedom and responsibility
Flexible work environment
Driven and passionate international colleagues
Yes, we really do speak English here, it is our corporate language
A generous employee discount
Barista coffee, veggies and fruits for all, and Friday socials
Milestone celebrations
Wellness allowance and sports activities
Very attractive compensation and pension package
