Full stack developer with Bigdata experience
skrypton AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2023-11-26
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos skrypton AB i Malmö
Are you an experienced Java Developer that has experience in writing complex queries? Do you have passion and competence to work towards continuous development of an organisation? Then you are the one that we are looking for!
You will work on Java platform with a Devops team for our client.
Work-form will be based on agile development.
Job Requirement
We are searching for a Full stack Developer with test-driven development. Following are the primary tasks:
§ You will be part of a devops team, which is responsible for implementation and maintenance of applications and additionally contribute to projects.
§ Development of micro-service components and common components based on Java.
§ Test - unit test, system integration testing, operation and performance tests.
§ Ensure that quality is built in throughout the development process, so that the solution at all times ready for production.
Eligibility Criteria:
§ Experience from similar system development based on agile methodology and test-driven development.
§ It is assumed that you have high level of expertise and practical experience in design, development and testing of Java and web applications, based on, not limited to:
* Backend (Java 11 , JDBC, Spring Boot).
* Frontend (Preferably JavaScript, React, JS).
* Interface (preferably based on the rest, but also Web services).
* XML document exchange.
* Oracle database, SQL. Bigdata
* PostgreSQL.
* Automated testing; Cucumber, Junit. Postman, React
* Expertise in Aamazon web services
§ Experience with the management and further development of complex Java applications based on:
* Distributed platform.
* Micro service architecture.
* Event-oriented architecture.
* Excellent verbal and written communication and presentation skills. Preferably with experience of working with the preparation of user stories or requirements / specification of the solution in agile project.
* Good interpersonal skills.
* Experience with IntelliJ, Jenkins, Sonar Cube, Confluence, Jira and Bitbucket or similar tool.
§ Willing to travel often and work at client's place.
§ Language: English
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-06
E-post: cvs@skrypton.net Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare skrypton AB
(org.nr 556950-3450) Jobbnummer
8288017