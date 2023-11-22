Full Stack Developer (Umeå)
Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB / Datajobb / Umeå Visa alla datajobb i Umeå
2023-11-22
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB i Umeå
, Nordmaling
, Örnsköldsvik
, Skellefteå
, Åsele
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a devoted software developer with an interest in culture based in Umeå?
Then we have the perfect opportunity for you. We are seeking a culture-obsessed data nerd, like ourselves, to help us empower cultural institutions to build communities and share heritage with the world. We strongly believe that the work of our customers is critical to the development of a democratic society.
If the idea of working with culture giants like the Library of Congress, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and Stockholm City Library appeals to you, then we are a match made in heaven. We are a global company with offices nestled in cities large and small across the globe. We serve libraries, museums, archives, schools, publishers and retailers in 55 countries. Our innovative digital platform transforms the way these organisations work, helping them manage their collections, encourage reading, preserve cultural heritage, improve learning and increase engagement with the public.
WORK DESCRIPTION
Axiell is looking for a full stack developer with Java experience for the Division Public Library & Education (PL/E). You will work in a development team with experienced developers, responsible for developing Axiell's schools and library solutions. You will work with both back-end and front-end development. The team is partly based at our Umeå Office that is currently working with a hybrid solution, offering our employees greater flexibility.
ABOUT THE ROLE
Design and implement software contributing to Axiell 's products and solutions.
Close cooperation with team lead but will also work independently.
Perform code reviews
Develop automated tests
Play an integral part of the team 's process and tech improvements.
ABOUT YOU
You are a driven developer with experience in both back-end and front-end development. Your personal qualities are very important, and we think that you are a communicative and solution-oriented team player. You can identify and highlight problems and come up with ideas on how to solve them. To succeed in the role, you should also be committed and not be afraid to engage where needed.
Good knowledge of the Java programming language and Spring Framework and any of Angular, React or TypeScript
2- 5 years experience as Software Developer
Bachelor 's degree in Computer Science or equivalent
Experience in Elastic Search, RabbitMQ, MongoDB
It is a valuable feature if you have an interest or experience in devops methodologies.
SOUNDS GREAT! HOW DO I APPLY?
To apply, please send us your up-to-date resume and covering letter explaining why you are interested in the position, how you are uniquely qualified for the role.
Don't meet every single requirement? At Axiell, we are dedicated to building a diverse and inclusive workplace and are committed to the principles of employment equity. If you're excited about this role but your past experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification, we encourage you to apply anyways and tell us why you are the perfect candidate we're looking for!
Need support during your application?
Rebecca Sommerfeldt (Human Resources) rebecca.sommerfeldt@axiell.com
Need further information about the job?
Henning Eriksson (Hiring manager) henning.eriksson@axiell.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB
(org.nr 556742-3248) Arbetsplats
Axiell Group AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Roi Rekrytering Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8280859