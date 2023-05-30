Full stack Developer Logistics to AB Lindex
AB Lindex / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-05-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Lindex i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Borås
, Töreboda
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced System Developer and want to be part of shaping the future of fashion tech with focus on our new automated warehouse? We are looking for a full stack developer to join Lindex and to be a part of a fashion company that embraces innovation and new technology.
Your role in our team. Lindex tech department is a key enabler for our entire business. We are in the middle of an ongoing transformation to digitalise all aspects in our business, and with your competence as a full stack developer - you make it possible. Since we are building a new highly automated warehouse, we are focusing on being in the forefront of new technology when it comes to our logistics flow. Where you will design and develop, build integrations and support systems for our warehouse.
We believe you have a few years of experience as a full stack developer with a solid competence in building and maintaining microservices, preferably in .NET core. Our tech stack is modern and continuously under development. If you have any previous experience of our other key technologies such as Azure DevOps, Kubernetes, Docker, MS SQL Server, Cloud computing, AMQP, Kafka and Microsoft Azure that's a great bonus. We believe you have some previous experience working with e-commerce or logistics processes to understand our needs connected to the warehouse.
What can we offer? You are part of Lindex's tech division working closely to our logistics department to deliver value for Lindex every day making sure our new warehouse is one of a kind when it comes to automation.
Since we believe in flexibility, we are offering a hybrid work set-up with our head office in the heart of Gothenburg and our new warehouse in Alingsås. We do almost everything in-house and you work in close collaboration with colleagues all over Lindex in delivering solutions that strengthen our business and the digital experience for our customers.
We are Lindex. We are a growing fashion company that aims high and have a strong will to do good. Our higher purpose and values run through everything. And we truly believe in our ability to have an impact together and make a difference. For women, for kids and for the future. The entire retail industry is changing and at Lindex, we are in the middle of three transformations in one, summarised as - multi-channel, sustainability and digital.
Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey? Apply today, we can't wait to get to know more about you. Since we are eager in finding the right person to join our team, we will apply continuous selection. This means we might close the process before the set ending date. And because we like to keep it simple, we ask you to apply online (and not by email).
#togetheratLindex #LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Lindex
(org.nr 556452-6514), http://www.lindex.com Jobbnummer
7832593