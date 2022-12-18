Full Stack Developer - Volvo Group Connected Solutions
2022-12-18
Are you passionate about pioneering new services and solutions utilizing digital technologies, insights based on data and working in diverse teams? Then Innovation Lab at Volvo Group Connected solutions is the place for you to prosper. Welcome to our world!
THE POSITION
We are now looking for a Full Stack Developer with strong base in serverless tech stack to join our Innovation lab. You will join a small and diverse team of pioneers taking a new service idea towards a commercial solution. Your team will act very much like a small venture within the company and your activities will range from designing & building the new service as well as testing and maintaining the application.
YOUR PROFILE
You like to have a holistic view when working on software development. You enjoy and have knowledge in both Front-end (React) and Back-end development (Lambda, Typescript) with potentially a specialization in either of them (Front or Back end).
For Backend specialists, any additional knowledge in Java/Spring is a strong merit. For Frontend specialists any cross-platform framework (e.g. Flutter, React Native) is a strong merit.
You have also worked as part of a DevOps team developing, configuring, and maintaining solutions on AWS.
WHO ARE YOU?
As a person you are passionate about creating new smart services and ready to contribute with new ideas powered by your interest in new developments and technologies.
You have an open mindset, a willingness to explore, a problem solving attitude, resourcefulness and adaptability.
If you want to be part of a team where digital technologies solve end-user needs in a creative environment - come and join us at Innovation Lab!
ABOUT INNOVATION LAB
Innovation Lab is a newly established function, within Volvo Group Connected Solutions, with the mission to create the next horizon of sustainable growth for the Volvo Group.
At Innovation Lab we do things differently than traditional corporate functions; we work with design thinking methods in diverse and focused concept and venture teams together with customers, partners, start-ups and members from various parts of the Volvo Group. We constantly strive to generate added value for our customers and finding the next offering for Volvo Group by combining insights across industry sectors, digital trends and data from our connected fleets of vehicles and machines.
When joining you will meet passionate pioneers across a variety of disciplines, ranging from strategic business innovators and software engineers to service designers. You will be working in a global environment, uncovering new ideas and ventures supporting Volvo Group in reaching its mission to drive prosperity through transport solutions.
CONTACT INFO
Guillaume Favreau, Director Software Engineering & Prototyping, +46 765534829
