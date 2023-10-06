Full Stack Developer - Linköping Analytics
2023-10-06
Are you an experienced software engineer that enjoys working in a team-based environment? Do you have an interest in software application development using image analysis and machine learning technologies? Our R&D-site in Linköping is looking for a full stack developer for our analytics team.
Who is your future team?
We are a team working with one of Axis analytics products, Smart search 2. The product is used by operators to search for specific objects in large amounts of video material from surveillance cameras, for example when a crime has been committed. Here you can read a customer story where Smart search 2 helped solve a threat at a school in Florida: Threat resolved: No Weapon for Loaded Magazine | Axis Communications The product is in an early state, and we have a lot of exiting challenges ahead to continue developing the product.
How we work
At Axis in Linköping, we work in small teams where all team members share and collaborate on all the tasks of a software team. In order to facilitate this, we are believers in methods that encourage that you are never alone when coding or performing other tasks. Some teams work with pair-programming while others choose mob-programming.
Quality is important to us. Caring about how to test software in an effective and efficient way is a key part of our work. But above all we care about our customers' experience. Axis' products are high-end products, and the customer must feel that.
What you'll do as Full stack developer
The responsibilities of the role include
* participate as a dedicated team member in everyday teamwork
* take an active part in designing the architecture of the product
* communicate with stakeholders and other development teams
* together with other colleagues drive continuous improvement of our development methodology including test.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We are looking for an experienced, committed developer who wants to work in a cross-functional team in a friendly environment to create solutions that make things easier and better for our end users.
We'd love to hear that you have/are
* solid experience in software development and bringing software products to the market
* engineering bachelor's or master's degree in computer science or other relevant education
* an interest covering the whole product cycle meaning everything from product definition, implementing features to finished product
* working knowledge of test automation, CI/CD
* curious to learn and searching for ways to improve how we work
* curious about new technology i.e., Large Language Models, machine learning models, image analysis and bonus points if you are already familiar with AWS/Azure, TypeScript, React, Node.js and C#.
What Axis have to offer
This job is situated in Linköping, primarily on-site in our newly built office in Ebbepark. We have a great working environment, supporting teamwork and modern ways of working. Beyond offering the prerequisites for growth and innovation, the new office also encourages having a lot of fun at work!
We enjoy playing table tennis, Mario Kart or why not a board game? During lunch some colleagues play pickleball at Campushallen, whilst others prefer padel. Of course, we have coffee breaks and Axis-fika!
Fortunately, we also find time to dig into work and develop outstanding products and solutions that are highly requested by our customers. We work according to methods and principles established in software development in recent years, such as Lean, DevOps and agile variants. This involves constant learning and searching for ways to improve how we work. You can expect, and will be expected to, take part in discussions about architecture, writing the best code and how to ensure the quality of the product. We are looking for more friends to discuss and hang out with, do you want to join us?
