Fulfilment Unit Operations Leader
Ingka Services AB / Kundservicejobb / Malmö
2025-07-08
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige
, Helsingborg
, Älmhult
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Who you are
Do you want to be part of fulfilling customers' dreams? Come and join us in the Group Fulfilment & Core Services in the area of Replenishment Unit Operations.
Are you a collaborative, detail-minded, organized, ambitious and passionate person with the will to drive continuous improvement in the way we operate our units across Ingka? We are looking for a talent who thrives in managing operational and tactical business topics in a high-paced operational environment.
To be successful in this role, we believe that you have a strong ability to identify opportunities for improvements and drive change through co-creation on group, country and unit level. You are passionate about achieving and exceeding goals in order to challenge the business for constant improvement and higher efficiency. We do also believe that you have an excellent collaborative and communication mindset. You have a strong passion for leading business through people and are inspired by the IKEA vision, values and culture in your daily work.
This role requires strong behavior in:
• Being proactive, solution-oriented, and taking full ownership of your responsibilities.
• Building strong, trust-based relationships with integrity and professionalism
• Being self-driven, structured, analytical, and meticulous in your approach
• Balancing multiple priorities and stakeholder needs with a broad, strategic mindset
• Thrive in an agile, fast-paced environment and adapt to constant change.
• Staying composed in unpredictable situations, with a focus on people and outcomes.
• Celebrating achievements and fostering a positive, forward-thinking atmosphere
• Demonstrating strong indirect leadership to influence and drive results.
• Communicating clearly and effectively across all levels of the organisation
• Being motivated by collaboration and continuous improvement
• Embodying IKEA values and lead with a people-centric mindset
The business knowledge you should bring:
• Understanding of IKEA Supply chain, experience from warehousing operations, transport operations or similar.
• Understanding of key performance measurements used to plan, follow up and steer the business with a customer-centric approach and understanding of the financial impact on the business.
• Understanding of the customer and co-worker's needs, demands, and expectations on the markets.
• Stakeholder management: excellent knowledge of how to identify and involve relevant stakeholders in a project, process or question to make things happen.
• Knowledge of relevant IT solution landscapes associated with Customer Fulfilment
Your responsibilities
As a Replenishment Unit Operations Leader, you will establish and ensure operational excellence in the area of replenishment Unit Operations, with a long-term focus based on the organization's vision and business plans.
You will be responsible for:
• Enabling closing the gap in operational performance, lifting efficiency, quality and low-cost operations.
• Contribute with knowledge to optimize operational development.
• Responsible to create standard operating procedures and ways of working, including documentation and regular review as well as communication and training of relevant receivers, for planning, execution and follow up, to enable an efficient and well-functioning operations.
• Contribute to global and central supply chain development together with Inter IKEA counterparts.
• Work cross-functionally across the Ingka Group and with external stakeholders to ensure alignment and collaboration.
• Provide support, guidance, and sharing of best practices for all fulfillment and replenishment operations in all IKEA units with the respective matrix and network, to secure an inspiring and motivating environment where people, talents and business are continuously developed
This role is located in Malmö, Sweden.
Our team within IKEA
Fulfilment & Core Services (F&CS) plays a fundamental role in making IKEA Omnichannel retailing a reality. To support IKEA in achieving business objectives, F&CS acts as a customer-centric, fully integrated, process-oriented and cost-conscious organization with an end-to-end approach. Enabling us to develop our business and deliver results across functions together with our partners. We are focusing on providing a seamless shopping experience with great quality at all touchpoints for the many people at lowest possible cost.
Group Fulfilment & Replenishment Unit Operations, on behalf of Group F&CS, are accountable to lead and enable the continuous improvement of business, development of conventional and automated operations, development of people, and excellence in performance, with co-workers and customers in focus, across Ingka Group and countries. Så ansöker du
