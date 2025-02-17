Fulfilment Planning Leader
Who you are
Fulfilment & Core Services is a crucial part of making Ingka's omnichannel retailing a reality. We are committed to providing seamless and excellent customer experiences across all touchpoints for the many people. As an integrated, process-oriented organization, we work collaboratively with partners to develop our business and deliver results.
Do you want to be at the core of enabling major movements within our business? Are you energized by a mix of strategic, holistic thinking and being part of solutions development?
Do you have strong skills and experience from working with planning processes, and also analyzing data, drawing business relevant conclusions, building scenarios to achieve organizational goals?
Do you thrive in an ever-changing environment and have the capability to navigate the unknown? Then we think you should join us on the journey!
We also believe that you are passionate about leading the business through people and excellent at building relationships. With strong communication, collaboration, and negotiation skills, you can influence, drive change, and identify needs within a multicultural, interdependent, and matrix environment.
Your responsibilities
With IKEA values, lead the fulfilment planning agenda on assigned topics and processes through a strong and interdependent leadership and skillset. Enable fulfillment planning to be a core element of INGKAs success with its strategic direction towards affordability, accessibility, and proactively working to improve customer experience.
• You will lead, provide support and guidance to the countries to ensure optimal strategical, tactical and operational fulfilment planning for goods and services, its execution, scenarios and consequences, delivering to the goals.
• You will initiate, drive development, anchoring and implementation of the framework and capabilities for fulfilment planning along with performance metrics and follow up.
• You will drive fulfilment planning digitalization with a focus on AI and automation to develop new value-added solutions and capabilities.
• You will initiate, lead and actively collaborate on fulfilment planning topics with the key partners in INGKA Retail Areas and Inter IKEA while representing Fulfilment and Core Services in related forums and decision bodies.
• You will engage with the country fulfilment planning matrix to co-create, inspire and foster a performance-driven culture.
This role is based in Malmö, Sweden.
Our team within IKEA
We're the team behind the scenes that make the IKEA products available to the many people. As a diverse mix of co-workers we use our supply process expertise to balance range and space capacity with forecasting and ordering to provide customers with high availability while minimizing costs. If you've wonder who's responsible for finding effective and efficient ways of picking up the products for our customers, that's us. We're passionate about working together to improve the customer experience at IKEA!
